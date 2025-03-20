為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Switzerland rebukes PRC over military drills

    Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis speaks at a news conference in Budapest on May 23 last year. Photo: AFP

    Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis speaks at a news conference in Budapest on May 23 last year. Photo: AFP

    2025/03/20 03:00

    By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

    Switzerland has criticized Beijing over the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s （PLA） naval drills in the waters off Taiwan and Australia in a rare act of taking a stance on international affairs.

    Switzerland on Thursday last week sent the Chinese government and its embassy notice that its actions increased the risk of miscalculations that could escalate regional tensions, Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis, who heads the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs, told lawmakers on Monday.

    The message is part of Switzerland’s efforts to maintain calm and encourage dialogue in East Asia and the South China Sea, he said.

    Cassis communicated with China in response to a question posed by Federal Assembly member Jean-Luc Addor asking if Switzerland had commented on the Chinese drills that had increased the risk of war in a crucial region to Swiss economic and commercial interests.

    Addor, who is a member of the Switzerland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, criticized China during a legislative session, saying that Beijing’s norm-breaking behavior risked accidentally igniting a large-scale military conflict.

    A source familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Switzerland is typically reticent about ongoing or potential foreign conflicts due to the nation’s neutrality.

    For Switzerland’s top foreign affairs official to break tradition on this matter is a clear indication that maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait is of great concern to the international community, the source said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播