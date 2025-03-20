《TAIPEI TIMES》Switzerland rebukes PRC over military drills

Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis speaks at a news conference in Budapest on May 23 last year. Photo: AFP

2025/03/20 03:00

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Switzerland has criticized Beijing over the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s （PLA） naval drills in the waters off Taiwan and Australia in a rare act of taking a stance on international affairs.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Switzerland on Thursday last week sent the Chinese government and its embassy notice that its actions increased the risk of miscalculations that could escalate regional tensions, Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis, who heads the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs, told lawmakers on Monday.

The message is part of Switzerland’s efforts to maintain calm and encourage dialogue in East Asia and the South China Sea, he said.

Cassis communicated with China in response to a question posed by Federal Assembly member Jean-Luc Addor asking if Switzerland had commented on the Chinese drills that had increased the risk of war in a crucial region to Swiss economic and commercial interests.

Addor, who is a member of the Switzerland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, criticized China during a legislative session, saying that Beijing’s norm-breaking behavior risked accidentally igniting a large-scale military conflict.

A source familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Switzerland is typically reticent about ongoing or potential foreign conflicts due to the nation’s neutrality.

For Switzerland’s top foreign affairs official to break tradition on this matter is a clear indication that maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait is of great concern to the international community, the source said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法