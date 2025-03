US undersecretary of defense for policy nominee Elbridge Colby arrives for a US Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

2025/03/06 03:00

‘DANGEROUS GAME’: Legislative Yuan budget cuts have already become a point of discussion for Democrats and Republicans in Washington, Elbridge Colby said

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with Bloomberg

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan’s fall to China “would be a disaster for American interests” and Taipei must raise defense spending to deter Beijing, US President Donald Trump’s pick to lead Pentagon policy, Elbridge Colby, said on Tuesday during his US Senate confirmation hearing.

The nominee for US undersecretary of defense for policy told the Armed Services Committee that Washington needs to motivate Taiwan to avoid a conflict with China and that he is “profoundly disturbed” about its perceived reluctance to raise defense spending closer to 10 percent of GDP.

Colby, a China hawk who also served in the Pentagon in Trump’s first team, wrote in response to committee questions that “the military balance has deteriorated dramatically from Taiwan’s perspective,” so it “should be dramatically increasing its defense capabilities focused on denying an invasion and riding out a blockade.”

“Taiwan, however, is not doing nearly enough of this,” he wrote.

Colby said that Taiwan had an “alarming lack of urgency” in strengthening its defense capabilities in an op-ed for the Taipei Times last year.

Trump, who has accused Taiwan of “stealing” the US semiconductor industry and questioned US commitment to its security, last year suggested that Taipei spend about 10 percent of GDP on its armed forces.

President William Lai (賴清德) last month pledged to boost military spending to 3 percent of GDP, from 2.45 percent this year, aimed at showing Trump its commitment to defending itself.

However, yesterday’s meeting raised concerns over the Legislative Yuan’s cuts and freezes to the defense budget this year, led by the opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which US Senator Dan Sullivan described as “playing a dangerous game.”

The budget cuts had already become a point of discussion for Democrats and Republicans, Colby said.

US Senator Angus King also questioned Colby on his faith in Taiwan’s commitment to its own defense amid the cuts, stating concerns of sending US troops to defend a nation that does not seem “too concerned about its own defense capabilities.”

Colby said he would continue bilateral communication and policy advisories, urging Taiwan to step up its military strength to match that of South Korea, which he believes is not only feasible, but fair to the US people and troops who have invested heavily in its defense.

Colby yesterday reiterated his views that the US’ goal should be “denying China regional hegemony,” and that US military power must be focused overwhelmingly on countering China.

If confirmed, Colby said he would provide the US president and the secretary of defense “with the best military options to back up the policy of deterring and, if necessary, denying an attack on Taiwan at a reasonable level of cost and risk for the American people.”

Senators questioned Colby about some of his previous social media posts, including his assessment that Taiwan is “not existential for America,” which he reiterated.

Meanwhile, cross-strait relations were also raised in a separate confirmation hearing held on Tuesday for US deputy secretary of state nominee Christopher Landau.

US policy regarding Taiwan has long been informed by the Taiwan Relations Act, Landau said, adding that it is US policy to protect the economic and security interests of Taiwan to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

He also raised the Three Joint Communiques, a set of bilateral agreements with China that acknowledges there is only “one China,” and the “six assurances,” commitments made to Taiwan thereafter that the US would not act as a cross-strait mediator or allow Beijing to dictate US arms sales to Taiwan.

Landau reiterated that the US strongly opposes any changes to the “status quo” and any attempts to resolve disputes through force.

The Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees are expected to vote soon on Landau’s and Colby’s nominations.

If approved, the nominations would be sent to the full Senate for debate and a final vote, which would require a simple majority for Colby and Landau to be confirmed.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法