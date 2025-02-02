為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Vietnamese migrant worker takes home NT$12mn scratch lottery jackpot prize

    The inside of a lottery shop in Changhua County’s Puyan Township is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of a reader.

    The inside of a lottery shop in Changhua County’s Puyan Township is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of a reader.

    2025/02/02 03:00

    By Liu Hsiao-hsin, Cheng Chi-fang and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters, with staff writer

    A Vietnamese migrant worker on Thursday won the NT$12 million （US$383,590） jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought from a lottery shop in Changhua County’s Puyan Township （埔鹽）, Taiwan Lottery Co said yesterday.

    The lottery winner, who is in her 30s and married, said she would continue to work in Taiwan and send her winnings to her family in Vietnam to improve their life.

    More Taiwanese and migrant workers have flocked to the lottery shop on Sec 2 of Jhangshuei Road （彰水路） to share in the luck.

    The shop owner, surnamed Chen （陳）, said that his shop has been open for just over one year and he was exhilarated about the winner’s good fortune.

    The winner visited the shop along with three Vietnamese friends on Thursday — the second day of the Lunar New Year — and each of them bought a scratch lottery ticket, he said.

    She did not choose a lucky number; she had picked a random ticket in front of the shop’s divine treasure bowl and won the “NT$12 Million Good Fortune” （1200萬大吉利） jackpot, Chen said.

    Part of her money-making luck must have come from the treasure bowl and the “victory” baseball cap, which has Changhua County’s Puyan Shunze Temple （埔鹽順澤宮） name embroidered on it, as the bowl had been brought to the temple to “walk the fire” for deities’ blessing, he said, adding that he expects the good luck to extend to more people.

    A total of at least NT$34 million has been won at lottery shops across the county over the past 10 days, with a NT$20 million prize won in Pusin Township （埔心）, NT$1 million in Homei Township （和美） and NT$1 million in Siansi Township （線西）.

    Taiwan Lottery Co yesterday said the “NT$12 Million Good Fortune” scratch lottery has six NT$12 million jackpots and 175 NT$1 million prizes.

    As of Friday, there had been two lucky winners of the jackpot and 13 prize winners, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播