《TAIPEI TIMES》 Vietnamese migrant worker takes home NT$12mn scratch lottery jackpot prize

The inside of a lottery shop in Changhua County’s Puyan Township is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of a reader.

2025/02/02 03:00

By Liu Hsiao-hsin, Cheng Chi-fang and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A Vietnamese migrant worker on Thursday won the NT$12 million （US$383,590） jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought from a lottery shop in Changhua County’s Puyan Township （埔鹽）, Taiwan Lottery Co said yesterday.

The lottery winner, who is in her 30s and married, said she would continue to work in Taiwan and send her winnings to her family in Vietnam to improve their life.

More Taiwanese and migrant workers have flocked to the lottery shop on Sec 2 of Jhangshuei Road （彰水路） to share in the luck.

The shop owner, surnamed Chen （陳）, said that his shop has been open for just over one year and he was exhilarated about the winner’s good fortune.

The winner visited the shop along with three Vietnamese friends on Thursday — the second day of the Lunar New Year — and each of them bought a scratch lottery ticket, he said.

She did not choose a lucky number; she had picked a random ticket in front of the shop’s divine treasure bowl and won the “NT$12 Million Good Fortune” （1200萬大吉利） jackpot, Chen said.

Part of her money-making luck must have come from the treasure bowl and the “victory” baseball cap, which has Changhua County’s Puyan Shunze Temple （埔鹽順澤宮） name embroidered on it, as the bowl had been brought to the temple to “walk the fire” for deities’ blessing, he said, adding that he expects the good luck to extend to more people.

A total of at least NT$34 million has been won at lottery shops across the county over the past 10 days, with a NT$20 million prize won in Pusin Township （埔心）, NT$1 million in Homei Township （和美） and NT$1 million in Siansi Township （線西）.

Taiwan Lottery Co yesterday said the “NT$12 Million Good Fortune” scratch lottery has six NT$12 million jackpots and 175 NT$1 million prizes.

As of Friday, there had been two lucky winners of the jackpot and 13 prize winners, it added.

