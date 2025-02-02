《TAIPEI TIMES》 Temperatures forecast to drop

Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration

By Tsai Yun-jung and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A strong continental cold air mass moving south is to bring down temperatures nationwide tomorrow, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

A cold front has brought brief showers to northern Taiwan, CWA forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng （曾昭誠） said.

There is a slight chance of snow falling today in mountainous areas in northern Taiwan, he said.

A northeastern monsoon would bring more brief showers today in areas north of Taoyuan, eastern Taiwan, and mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, he said.

A southbound continental cold air mass would lower temperatures across Taiwan tomorrow, he said.

Temperatures in northern Taiwan and Yilan County would decline from about 15°C in the morning to 11°C at night and on early Tuesday morning, he said.

The mercury in central and southern Taiwan would dip to 12°C to 15°C on Tuesday, he said, adding that the cold weather would remain until Wednesday.

It would be coldest on early Tuesday morning and on Wednesday, as temperatures would plummet to 11°C in northern Taiwan and Yilan County, he said.

People are advised to keep warm, given that lows of below 10°C are forecast in areas north of Taichung, and in Yilan and Hualien counties on Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.

While the cold air mass is forecast to weaken by Thursday, the mercury would not increase significantly before Friday, he said.

Tomorrow it would be wet and cold across the nation, with more rain forecast in northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as in mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, Tseng said.

Some mountainous areas in northern and central Taiwan might see snowfall tomorrow, he said.

The weather is expected to turn dry on Tuesday, with rain falling in mountainous areas of Hualien and Taitung counties, he said.

From Wednesday to Friday, the rain would remain, with more rainfall in northern Taiwan, and Yilan and Hualien counties, he added.

