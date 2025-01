Giant inflatables of popular characters Chiikawa and Hachiware of the Japanese manga “Chiikawa,” by illustrator Nagano, float on Love River Bay in Kaohsiung yesterday, the first day of the 2025 Kaohsiung Wonderland Winter Amusement Park. Photo: Huang Chia-lin, Taipei Times

2025/01/26 03:00

By Huang Chia-lin / Staff reporter, with CNA

The 2025 Kaohsiung Wonderland–Winter Amusement Park event has teamed up with the Japanese manga series Chiikawa this year for its opening at Love River Bay yesterday, attracting more than 10,000 visitors, the city government said.

Following the success of the “2024 Kaohsiung Wonderland” collaboration with a giant inflatable yellow duck installation designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, this year the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau collaborated with Chiikawa by Japanese illustrator Nagano to present two giant inflatable characters.

Two inflatable floats — the main character, Chiikwa, a white bear-like creature with round ears, and Hachiware, a white cat with a blue-tipped tail and ears — were introduced at the ceremony in the bay yesterday, while the inflatable Usagi, a yellow rabbit with tall ears, was placed at Kaohsiung’s Pier No. 16.

The event, which started yesterday, is to run through Feb. 16 at Love River Bay and piers No. 16 to No. 18.

Separately, the Taipei Department of Education said a slew of fun activities and offerings would be available at several recreational venues in Taipei to mark the upcoming Year of the Snake.

During the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, which started yesterday, the Taipei Zoo would offer limited-edition entrance tickets themed after the Year of the Snake, the department said.

At 11am from Wednesday to Friday, visitors can take part in a well-wishing activity near the zoo’s main entrance with the first 500 participants receiving a red envelope, it said.

Meanwhile, from Wednesday to Feb. 2, free admission to the Taipei Astronomical Museum would be offered to people born in the Year of the Snake, it said.

People born in the Year of the Snake would also get free admission to the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park from Wednesday to Feb. 2, it said.

Additional reporting by CNA

An inflatable float featuring popular Japanese manga character Usagi is pictured at Kaohsiung’s Pier No.16 yesterday. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

