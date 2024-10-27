為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Discounts for Kaohsiung metro to end next month

    A Kaohsiung light-rail train operates in Kaohsiung on Sept. 17. Photo: CNA

    A Kaohsiung light-rail train operates in Kaohsiung on Sept. 17. Photo: CNA

    2024/10/27 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    People who use stored-value cards to pay for rides on Kaohsiung’s metro and light-rail services from next month would no longer enjoy a 15 percent fare discount, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp said in a statement on Friday.

    The company, which operates both services in Kaohsiung, said it discontinued the 15 percent discount introduced in 2008 because of rising costs from electricity rate hikes, increases in the minimum wage and inflation.

    The discount was introduced during the Kaohsiung Metro’s first year of operations to encourage people to use stored-value cards, such as iPass and EasyCard, the firm said, adding that 96 percent of passengers have gone cashless.

    However, the 15 percent discount has cost the company about NT$2.4 billion （US$74.83 million） since 2008, it said.

    The move to end the discount would have little impact on commuters, because most of them use the TPass for discounted fares on Kaohsiung Metro, buses and trains, the company said.

    Kaohsiung Metro’s fares have remained unchanged since the launch of the city’s first line, despite inflation, electricity rate hikes and increases in the minimum wage over the past 16 years, it said.

    Electricity rates increased 15 percent in 2022, 17 percent last year, 14 percent in April and 14 percent this month, according to the company, which estimates the hikes and its decision to provide all-day air-conditioning would add NT$190 million to its electricity bill for next year.

    The company said it began providing all-day air-conditioning in underground stations from June 30 in response to a rebound in ridership following the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Last year, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp posted a net loss of NT$51.395 million, despite a 42.3 percent year-on-year surge in ticket income, according to a financial report on the company’s Web site.

    Kaohsiung’s metro services last month posted an average daily ridership of 180,734, up 20.67 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播