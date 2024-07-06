為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Electronic device detection dog helps indict 12 people

An electronic storage device detection dog named Wafer is pictured in Kaohsiung on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Police Criminal Investigation Corps via CNA

An electronic storage device detection dog named Wafer is pictured in Kaohsiung on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Police Criminal Investigation Corps via CNA

2024/07/06 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA, KAOHSIUNG

In a recent case brought to the attention of police by a tip-off, officers were able to locate key evidence and indict 12 people thanks to an electronic storage device detection dog named Wafer, the Kaohsiung Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Corps said at a news conference on Thursday.

After conducting surveillance operations, officers in March raided three sites they suspected were being used as bases for money laundering.

During the raids, Wafer located two mobile phones that contained crucial evidence, police said.

Prosecutors arrested 12 people, who were then indicted.

A man surnamed Cheng （鄭）, 39, rented premises in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County as bases to transfer illicit cash from overseas gambling and Ponzi scheme Web sites, using layers of transfers between overseas accounts to evade being tracked by the authorities, police said.

Cheng also recruited a man surnamed Su （蘇）, 34, as his manager and 10 other people, promising them “high salary, low demand and no experience needed” in job advertisements, investigators said.

The 10 people worked shifts as customer service staff, investigations showed.

Police estimate the group laundered more than 4 trillion dong （US$157 million） over a six-month period.

An electronic device dog is trained to sniff out the chemical substance triphenylphosphine oxide found in electronic storage devices, which might contain evidence of criminal activity.

Wafer is Taiwan’s first and only electronic device dog.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播