President William Lai, center, poses with Employment Gold Cards recipient Rakuten Group system security team founder Yoshinari Fukumoto, left, Digital Self Labs founder and CEO Linda Jeng, second left, East Asia Super League chief commercial officer Mark Fischer, second right, and Micron Taiwan corporate vice president Donghui Lu at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2024/07/09 03:00

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer

More than 10,000 Employment Gold Cards have been issued since 2018, President William Lai (賴清德) announced yesterday, as he vowed to keep developing a friendly environment in Taiwan for international talent.

Lai made the remarks during an event at the Presidential Office to mark the occasion, which was attended by Gold Card recipients.

The nation should recruit talent from around the world to internationalize Taiwan and globalize Taiwanese businesses, he said.

Lai touted his efforts to establish the Gold Card after becoming premier in 2017 to make residence, employment, education, healthcare and taxes easier for foreign professionals.

The first card was issued to YouTube cofounder Steve Chen (陳士駿) in March 2018.

By September 2020, the government had issued 1,000 cards, also marked by an event at the Presidential Office.

At yesterday’s event, Lai issued Gold Cards to Rakuten Group system security team founder Yoshinari Fukumoto, Digital Self Labs founder and CEO Linda Jeng (鄭雯文), East Asia Super League chief commercial officer Mark Fischer and Micron Taiwan corporate vice president Donghui Lu (盧東暉).

As the era of smart technologies has arrived, the world’s challenges are Taiwan’s opportunity, Lai said.

Welcoming international talent can make Taiwan more competitive while making the nation an ideal place to live and work, he said.

The president vowed to continue fostering a friendly environment for global talent and called for more international recruitment to make good use of their experience in building Taiwan.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法