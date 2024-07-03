《TAIPEI TIMES》Ministry, market groups work to cut plastic bag use

A worker packs take-out orders at a small restaurant in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Tse-ming, Taipei Times

2024/07/03 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Forty-seven market associations nationwide are working with the Ministry of Environment and local governments to reduce plastic waste by encouraging the public to bring their own bags when shopping, a ministry official said yesterday.

The initiative aims to cut plastic bag usage by 20 percent, or about 65 million bags each year.

Ministry official Lai Ying-ying （賴瑩瑩） said that local market associations would be asked to provide shopping carts and second-hand bags to market-goers.

Vendors would also be encouraged to ask customers if they need shopping bags rather than automatically offering them, and display signs promoting reduced plastic bag use, Lai said.

However, plastic bags intended to come into direct contact with food items including fresh produce would still be allowed to ensure hygiene and food safety, she said.

The goal is for people to enjoy a pleasant shopping experience while using fewer plastic bags, she said.

Lai said she hopes people will develop a habit of bringing their own eco-friendly bags, and putting fruits and vegetables together into one bag when shopping.

Taipei Nanmen Market Association president Wang Chuan-kuo （王銓國） said the organization is working to communicate with vendors about the effects of climate change such as rising summer temperatures.

Wang said he hopes traditional markets can encourage customers to reuse shopping bags, just as supermarkets and convenience stores have done.

Traditional markets account for 50 to 60 percent of plastic bag usage in Taiwan, the ministry said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

