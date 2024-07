Family members on Tuesday begin repairing their home damaged in the passing of Hurricane Beryl, in Ottley Hall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Photo: AP

2024/07/05 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The government has pledged a total donation of US$300,000 to two of its diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia, which were hard hit by a major hurricane earlier in the week.

A donation of US$200,000 would be made to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while US$100,000 would be given to Saint Lucia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, following reports of widespread damage in the two island countries after the passage of the record-breaking Hurricane Beryl on Monday.

Beryl, the first Category 4 hurricane recorded in the Caribbean in the month of June and the earliest to reach Category 5 in July, churned across the Windward Islands on Monday, packing winds of up to 240 kilometers per hour and wreaking extensive damage.

In its wake, two deaths were confirmed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while countless homes and other structures were destroyed. Photos and videos of the damage show roofless and shattered houses, flooded streets, downed power lines and trees, and other debris scattered across large areas of the countries.

The ministry said the government has expressed concern to the prime ministers of its two affected allies about the damage caused by the powerful storm.

The ministry also expressed sympathy on behalf of the government and Taiwanese to the two allies and pledged support on X.

“Our hearts are with those in the Caribbean who were devastated by catastrophic Hurricane Beryl. At this tragic time, we announce donations to #SaintVincentAndTheGrenadines & #SaintLucia for relief efforts. #Taiwan prays for a swift recovery for our allies,” the post read.

So far all Taiwanese in the two Caribbean countries — expatriates, businesspeople and Taiwan embassy staff — have been confirmed as safe, the ministry said.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said it would take a “herculean effort” to rebuild after the substantial destruction and that “90-odd percent of the houses were blown away” on Union Island.

“Most of the country doesn’t have electricity, and more than half without water at the moment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mexican officials were scrambling to prepare, with Beryl expected to bring damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall over the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize.

In Jamaica, “life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides from heavy rainfall” were expected overnight, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Additional reporting by AFP

