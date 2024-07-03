為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》Tourism Administration launches ‘Taiwan Pass’

A sample of the Tourism Administration’s round-the-island travel promotion called the “Taiwan Pass” is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from the Taiwan Pass Web site

A sample of the Tourism Administration’s round-the-island travel promotion called the “Taiwan Pass” is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from the Taiwan Pass Web site

2024/07/03 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The Tourism Administration on Monday launched a limited-time round-the-island travel package called the “Taiwan Pass,” priced at NT$2,800 for two travelers.

The package, which integrates Taiwan Railway Corp services, local metro systems and tourist buses, would be offered through Sept. 30, the agency said.

Under Taiwan Pass, available to both Taiwanese and foreign nationals, passengers can travel an unlimited number of times on Taiwan Railways trains over a five-day period either alone or with a companion.

In addition, travelers can select one regional metro travel service to use: a two-day Taipei FunPass, round-trip rides on the Taoyuan Metro, a 48-hour tourist pass for the Taichung Metro, or a two-day pass for the Kaohsiung Metro, which includes the city’s light rail service.

Travelers can also choose round-trip tickets to one of four Taiwan Tourist Shuttle routes: Nantou County’s Cingjing Farm （清境農場） or Sun Moon Lake （日月潭）, Chiayi County’s Alishan （阿里山）, or scenic areas in the Kenting （墾丁） area of Pingtung County.

The Taiwan Pass must be purchased at designated outlets, Klook or Lion Travel, and be used by Nov. 30, the Tourism Administration said.

Travelers can download the Taiwan Pass mobile phone app and enter the redemption code they receive from the outlets to activate their passes, it said.

However, as the pass aims to aid the economic recovery of eastern Taiwan following a massive earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale that struck Hualien County on April 3, passengers would be required, when redeeming their Taiwan Railways service, to reserve a trip anywhere between Toucheng （頭城） and Dawu （大武） stations on the Eastern Line.

Those railway trips can be booked through the Taiwan Pass App at one of 18 designated train stations, it said.

For more information, go to https://twpass.tw.

