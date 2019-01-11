《中英對照讀新聞》New education chief draws fire for prewar rescript remarks 新任教育部長針對戰前詔書的發言引發爭議

2019-01-11

◎張沛元

New education minister Masahiko Shibayama whipped up a storm of protest on his first day in office by stating that the prewar Imperial Rescript on Education stressing loyalty to the emperor is still relevant.

（日本）新任文部科學省長官柴山昌彥上任第1天就引發抗議潮，因為他說，強調效忠天皇的戰前教育詔書如今依然適用。

Shibayama made the remark during his inaugural news conference on Oct. 2, triggering condemnation from opposition lawmakers.

柴山是在（2017年）10月2日的就職記者會上發表上述講話，招致反對黨國會議員的譴責。

Kiyomi Tsujimoto, Diet Affairs Committee chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, assailed Shibayama’s stance on the rescript as "outrageous."

日本主要反對黨立憲民主黨的國會對策委員長辻元清美抨擊柴山對詔書的立場「令人光火」。

"His view is so out of step," she said. "He would have lost his post instantly if he had become the education minister" in the past.

「他的觀點與其他人不同調，」她說。要是在以前，「他一當上文部科學大臣馬上就會丟官。」

新聞辭典

draw fire：慣用語，招致批評或評判。例句：Mary Bono resigned as interim chief of USA Gymnastics after she drew fire for a tweet criticizing Nike’s use of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign.（瑪莉．波諾在發推文批評耐吉公司找職業美式足球聯盟球員四分衛柯林．卡佩尼克拍廣告並因此招致批評後，辭去美國體操協會代理主席一職。）

whip/stir/kick up a storm：慣用語，導致讓許多人憤怒或不高興的情況；引發軒然大波。

out of step with someone/something：慣用語，與…步調不一致，不協調。例句：The mayor’s remarks show that he is seriously out of step with voters’ views on the city.（市長的發言顯示他在對該市的看法上與選民嚴重步調不一。）

