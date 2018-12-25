《中英對照讀新聞》’The Wizard of Oz’ Is the Most Influential Movie of All Time－《綠野仙蹤》是史上最具影響力電影

2018-12-25

◎陳正健

The Wizard of Oz is the most influential film of all time, followed by Star Wars, Psycho and King Kong, according to a study.

一項研究顯示，《綠野仙蹤》是史上最具影響力的電影，其次是《星際大戰》、《驚魂記》及《金剛》。

Researchers at the University of Turin in Italy calculated an influence score for 47,000 films listed in the internet movie database (IMDb). The results showed that the top 20 most influential films were all produced before 1980, mostly in the US.

義大利都靈大學研究人員計算4萬7000部電影的影響力評分，這些作品列於網路電影資料庫（IMDb）。結果顯示，最具影響力的20部電影，都是在1980年前製作，主要集中在美國。

The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland and premiered in 1939, topped the list. It has been referenced in almost 3000 other movies, including its iconic songs like Over The Rainbow, and its most famous line ’I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.’

1939年首映由茱蒂‧嘉蘭主演的《綠野仙蹤》高居榜首。該片在近3000部其他電影中被引用，包括〈彩虹之上〉等經典歌曲，以及最著名的台詞「我有預感，我們已經不在堪薩斯州了。」

Applying the same algorithm to actors, it found that Samuel Jackson, Clint Eastwood and Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Wayne made up the top five.

這項研究對演員應用相同的演算法，發現山繆傑克森、克林伊斯威特、湯姆克魯斯、阿諾史瓦辛格及約翰韋恩為最具影響力的五大演員。

《新聞辭典》

star：動詞，由…主演（及物動詞）；（註：做為不及物動詞時，寫成star in/at，意為主演某部戲劇）。例句：We saw a film starring Robert Downey Jr.（我們看了一部小勞勃道尼主演的電影。）

premiere：動詞／名詞，首演、首映。例句：When "Aquaman" premiered in China, it made $94 million in its opening weekend.（當《水行俠》在中國首映，首週票房達9400萬美元。）

line：名詞，台詞。例句：He only had two lines in the whole film.（他在整部電影中只有兩句台詞。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/