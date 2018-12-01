中英對照讀新聞》Sydney’s same-sex penguins become parents 雪梨同志企鵝當爸媽

2018-12-01

◎周虹汶

Two male penguins entrusted with the care of a fostered egg have welcomed a tiny sub-Antarctic Gentoo chick into the world, Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium said on Friday.

雪梨海洋生物中心週五說，兩隻受託照顧一顆蛋的公企鵝，迎接一隻次南極巴布亞小企鵝來到世間。

The pair, Magic and Sphen, made headlines around the world this month when aquarium staff gave them the egg, following a successful trial with a dummy egg.

繼一顆假蛋試驗成功後，水族館員工給了馬基克和史芬這顆蛋，使這對企鵝本月登上全世界頭條。

The yet-to-be-named chick, weighing 91 gm, was born on the evening of Oct. 19 and is the first sub-Antarctic penguin born at the aquarium.

這隻還沒被命名的小企鵝，重91公克，10月19日晚間誕生，是在這間水族館生下的第一隻次南極企鵝。

The couple, who formed a bond before the 2018 breeding season, doted on the adopted chick, said Tish Hannan, an aquarium official.

水族館官員蒂許．哈娜說，這對在2018年繁殖季節前變得形影不離的企鵝，溺愛這隻收養來的小企鵝。

“The first 20 days of a penguin chick’s life are the most vulnerable, so it is extra-important the chick is very happy, healthy and well fed by his parents,” she added.

她補充表示，「小企鵝最初20天的生命是最脆弱的，所以讓牠開心、健康且獲雙親妥善餵食是格外重要的。」

Magic and Sphen had placed the egg on small nesting rings built with pebbles and shared duties, with one patrolling for possible threats, while the other kept the egg warm.

馬基克和史芬之前把這顆蛋放在一個以小圓石築成的小巢圈上且共享職責，當一隻巡查可能的威脅時，另一隻幫蛋保暖。

There is little difference between opposite-sex and same-sex rearing among Gentoo penguins, which share parenting and feeding responsibilities equally, Hannan said prior to the birth, adding that the example was not the first among zoos across the world. （Reuters）

哈娜在企鵝誕生前說，巴布亞企鵝異性和同性養育子女差別很小，牠們一同教養且平等分攤餵食責任，也補充說此非全球動物園第一起案例。（路透）

新聞辭典

entrust：動詞，指委託、交付。例句：I entrusted the task to him.（我把這項任務託付給他。）

dummy：名詞，指仿製品、沉默寡言的人、笨蛋、傀儡；動詞，指製作樣本、緘口、裝聾作啞、替別人佔地盤；形容詞，指假的、擺樣子的、做樣品的、掛名的、虛設的。例句：They did a dummy run.（他們進行了一場演習。）

dote on：片語動詞，指寵溺；dote為動詞，指開始腐敗、衰老。例句：He began to dote right after the accident.（那起事故後，他開始衰老。）

