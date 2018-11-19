《中英對照讀新聞》Chocolate Labs Are Less Healthy Than Their Black and Yellow Puppy Pals－「巧克力拉布拉多」不比牠的黑毛、黃毛「狗友」健康

2018-11-19

◎劉宜庭

Chocolate Labrador retrievers tend to live shorter lives and have a higher rate of skin and ear diseases than their black or yellow-coated peers, according to a new study.

一項新研究指出，相較於黑毛或黃毛拉布拉多犬，巧克力色拉布拉多犬的壽命較短，罹患皮膚病和耳疾的機率也較高。

An international group of researchers examined data from more than 2,000 Labradors living in the U.K. in 2013. The group of around 2,000 Labs was randomly selected from a larger dataset containing more than 33,000 Labrador retrievers.

一支國際研究團隊審驗2013年在英國境內逾2000隻拉布拉多犬的資料。這群約2000隻的拉布拉多犬，是從超過3萬3000隻拉布拉多犬的大數據庫中隨機選出。

The researchers found that, within the sample set of the dogs they studied, the incidence of ear and skin disease was much more prevalent in chocolate Labs than in other Labs.

研究團隊發現，在他們抽樣研究的犬隻中，巧克力色拉布拉多犬相較於其他同類，出現耳朵和皮膚疾病的情況更為普遍。

A Lab’s fur color even seemed to be associated with how long the dog lived. The researchers found that non-chocolate Labs lived, on average, 12 years in the U.K., whereas chocolate Labs lived, on average, 10.7 years, a drop of more than 10 percent.

拉布拉多犬的毛皮顏色甚至與其壽命有關。研究團隊發現，毛皮不是巧克力色的拉布拉多犬，在英國的平均壽命為12年，而巧克力色拉布拉多犬的平均壽命為10.7年，落差超過10％。

《新聞辭典》

Labrador：名詞，拉布拉多犬。例句：The researchers are conducting a similar study of Labradors in Australia.（研究團隊正在澳洲進行類似的拉布拉多犬研究。）

fur：名詞，毛皮。例句：The researchers noted that the reason for these links － between fur color and dog health － are still unknown.（研究人員指出，造成毛皮顏色與狗隻健康有所關聯的原因，至今未明。）

dataset：名詞，數據庫。例句：The Stanford Dogs dataset contains images of 120 breeds of dogs from around the world.（「史丹佛狗群」數據庫涵蓋全球120個犬種的影像。）