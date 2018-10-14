《中英對照讀新聞》Koreans to get text messages 6 months before passports expire－南韓民眾護照過期前6個月將收到簡訊

2018-10-14

◎茅毅

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and the telecommunications company KT have partnered to inform citizens via text message when their passports approach expiration, the company said Monday.

南韓電信公司「KT」週一表示，南韓外交部和該公司已合作，當民眾的護照效期即將屆滿時，將透過簡訊通知他們。

Under the service, which will be launched next Monday, citizens whose passports are due to expire within six months will receive alerts in advance to allow plenty of time for renewal.

根據這項將於下週一開始提供的服務，持有預定在6個月內到期護照的民眾，將預先收到提醒，好讓他們有充分時間換發。

KT said the service will help citizens avoid hassles and rejection at airport departure gates. Currently, most countries require international travelers to hold passports that are valid for at least six months after the departure date.

KT提到，該服務將有助民眾避免在機場登機門遇到麻煩與被拒絕登機的情況。目前，多數國家要求國際旅客，要持有在出境日期過後至少6個月仍有效的護照。

《新聞辭典》

be due to：片語，本文做「預定…」。例句：We are due to leave next month.（我們預定下個月動身。）

hassle：名詞，麻煩、困難、問題。例句：I can’t face the hassle of moving again.（我受不了再搬家一次的麻煩。）

valid：形容詞，有效的、有根據的。例句：Is this contract still valid?（這份合約還有法律效力嗎？）