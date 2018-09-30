《中英對照讀新聞》North Korea treated Samsung de-facto chief like ’vice-president’ — 北韓對待「三星集團」事實上的會長像「副總統」

2018-09-30

◎茅毅

North Korean leaders treated Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong as South Korea’s "vice president" when they welcomed President Moon Jae-in’s delegation in Pyongyang, Rep. Park Jie-won of the Party for Democracy and Peace, who accompanied Moon on a three-day trip to the North, said.

此前隨南韓總統文在寅訪問北韓3天的南韓「民主和平黨」國會議員朴智元指稱，當北韓領導高層在平壤歡迎文在寅所率的代表團時，把「三星電子」副會長李在鎔視為南韓的「副總統」（譯按：南韓憲法並無副總統制度的設計）。

The lawmaker recounted an episode where the Samsung heir was introduced to Kim Jong-un by his right hand-man, Kim Yong-chol. According to Park, the North Korean leader showed the "utmost respect and affection" when he shook hands with Lee.

朴智元描述這名三星繼承人被北韓領導人金正恩的左右手金英哲引薦給金正恩時的一個插曲。朴智元說，當金正恩與李在鎔握手時，金正恩展現出「最大的敬意和好感」。

Samsung’s de facto holding company, Samsung C&T, launched a South-North economic cooperation task force in April. The team is charged with gathering information about the North Korean market and researching financial regulations that would affect investments in the North.

三星集團的實質控股公司「三星物產」，4月設立一個針對南、北韓經濟合作的專門小組。該小組負責蒐集北韓市場相關情資，並研究會影響投資北韓的金融規章。

《新聞辭典》

de-facto：形容詞，事實（實際）上的。Although they are not actually married, she is his de-facto wife.（兩人雖然沒結婚，但她實際上是他的妻子。）

recount：動詞，敘（講、描）述、重新計算。He recounted his adventures since he had left home.（他敘述離家後的奇遇。）

episode：名詞，插曲、片段、整件事的其中一個事件（經歷）。The latest episode in the scandal has shocked us.（這起醜聞最新爆出的事件令我們震驚。）