《中英對照讀新聞》Number of people sleeping in Hong Kong McDonald’s branches soars six-fold 香港麥當勞分店夜宿人數激增6倍

2018-08-14

◎陳正健

In Hong Kong, the number of people sleeping in McDonald’s outlets has increased six-fold over the past five years, a trend partly driven by rising rents and substandard housing that makes life especially unbearable in the city’s baking weather, a study has found.

一項研究發現，過去5年來，在香港麥當勞經銷門市睡覺的人數增加6倍，此一趨勢部分是房租上漲及低於標準的居住環境所致，以致在該城市灼熱天氣下生活特別難受。

The survey, organized by Junior Chamber International’s Tai Ping Shan branch and conducted in June by volunteers, found 334 people had slept in a McDonald’s outlet nightly over the past three months. Of the 110 branches that operate 24 hours in the city, 84 had seen overnight sleepers.

這項調查是由國際青年商會太平山分部規劃，並由志工於6月間進行，發現有334人過去3個月來曾在麥當勞門市睡覺過夜。該城市110家24小時營業的麥當勞分店中，84家有夜宿者。

This is a six-fold increase from a similar study in 2013, which found only 57 such people, popularly dubbed McRefugees or McSleepers. A branch in Tsuen Wan hosted more than 30 sleepers, the highest among all branches, according to the latest study.

2013年一項類似研究發現，只有57名這類被普遍稱為「麥難民」或「麥宿者」的夜宿者，這次研究的數據增長6倍。這項最新研究顯示，荃灣一家分店有超過30名夜宿者，是所有分店之最。

Researchers were able to interview 53 McRefugees aged between 19 and 79, and found 57 per cent of them had a job and 71 per cent of them had flats that they rented or owned. Saving on air conditioning costs, as well as comfort and security, topped a list of reasons given by these interviewees.

研究人員得以採訪53名「麥難民」，他們的年齡介於19至79歲之間，發現其中57％擁有工作，71％擁有自租或自有公寓。這些受訪者提出的一系列夜宿原因中，居首的是節省冷氣費用，以及舒適及安全性等。

新聞辭典

outlet：名詞，經銷點，零售門市。例句：Their albums are available only online, not at any retail outlets.（他們的專輯只在網路販售，而非在任何經銷點。）

substandard：形容詞，不合格的，低於標準的。例句：Many of the tenants lived in substandard apartments.（許多房客住在低於標準的公寓裡。）

baking：形容詞，灼熱的，烘烤的。例句：It’s baking outside.（外頭天氣灼熱。）