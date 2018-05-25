《中英對照讀新聞》Kim breaks with his flight-phobic father, travels by plane 與有恐機症的父親迥異 金正恩搭機出訪

2018-05-25

◎張沛元

Unlike his dictator father, who famously shunned air travel, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un jetted off to the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, becoming the first North Korean ruler to fly abroad in 32 years.

和他以迴避搭機聞名的獨裁者父親不同，北韓領導人金正恩搭機前往中國東北部城市大連，成為32年來首位搭機出訪的北韓統治者。

Since taking office in late 2011, Kim has occasionally flown inside North Korea. The recent foreign trip, albeit not far from the North Korean border, comes ahead of his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the North Korean nuclear problem.

自2011年底執政以來，金正恩偶爾會在北韓國內搭乘飛機。最近這趟（訪中）海外行程，儘管（地點）距離北韓邊界不遠，時間點落在他與美國總統唐納．川普會面、以解決北韓核武問題為主旨的高峰會之前。

Schooled for several years in Switzerland, Kim is believed to have traveled by air often as a teenager.

金正恩曾在瑞士求學多年，據信在青少年時期經常搭機。

After he became North Korea’s leader, state media said he was aboard Chammae-1 when he reviewed air force planes taking part in combat aeronautics contests and inspected construction work in Pyongyang. North Korean media photos also showed Kim looking out the windows of his plane; walking down the stairs from the plane, and walking with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, on a red carpet placed on an airstrip. （AP）

成為北韓領導人後，（北韓）國營媒體說，金正恩曾搭乘「蒼鷹1號」校閱參與空中戰鬥競賽的空軍機隊，與視察平壤的建設工程。北韓媒體發佈的照片也顯示，金正恩坐在專機內朝窗外看、步下專機階梯，以及與妻子李雪主聯袂踏上機場跑道的紅地毯。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

break with something or someone：慣用語，打破傳統、習慣做法，或他人做法不同。例句：She decided to break with tradition and not spend Lunar New Year with her husband’s family.（她決定打破傳統，不跟婆家人一起過農曆新年。）

phobic：形容詞，憎恨的；懼怕的。

jet off：片語動詞，搭飛機。例句：She’s jetting off to Paris next month.（她下個月搭機去巴黎。）