《中英對照讀新聞》Lord’s Prayer: Pope Francis calls for change－ 教宗方濟各要求改變主禱文

2017-12-13

◎魏國金

Pope Francis has called for a translation of a phrase about temptation in the Lord’s Prayer to be changed. The current wording that says "lead us not into temptation" is not a good translation because God does not lead humans to sin, he said. His suggestion is to use "do not let us fall into temptation" instead, he told Italian TV.

天主教教宗方濟各要求改變主禱文中一句有關試探的譯文。既有的措辭「不要領我們進入試探」不是好譯文，因為上帝不會領人犯罪，他說。他的建議是改用「不要讓我們陷入試探」，他告訴義大利電視台。

The Lord’s Prayer is the best-known prayer in Christianity. The pontiff said France’s Roman Catholic Church was now using the new wording "do not let us fall into temptation" as an alternative, and something similar should be used worldwide.

主禱文是基督教最知名的祈禱文。教宗說，法國的羅馬天主教會現在使用新語詞「不要讓我們陷入試探」作為替代，類似用語應該通行全球。

"Do not let me fall into temptation because it is I who fall, it is not God who throws me into temptation and then sees how I fell," he said. "A father does not do that, a father helps you to get up immediately."

「不要讓我陷入試探因為是我落入，而不是上帝將我丟入試探，然後看著我如何墮落，」他說。「做父親的不會這樣，他會立刻幫助你站起來。」

It is a translation from the Latin Vulgate, a 4th-Century Latin translation of the Bible, which itself was translated from ancient Greek, Hebrew and Aramaic.

該譯文出自第四世紀聖經拉丁譯本「拉丁通行本」，該譯本則是翻譯自古希臘語、希伯來語以及亞蘭語。

Since the beginning of his papacy, Pope Francis has not shied away from controversy and has tackled some issues head-on. He has previously said the Roman Catholic Church should apologise to gay people for the way it has treated them.

自開始擔任教宗以來，方濟各不迴避爭議，並且正面處理一些議題。他之前表示，羅馬天主教會應該對其對待同性戀者的方式向他們致歉。

《新聞辭典》

fall into：陷入、陷於。例句：He was falling into a rage.（他勃然大怒。）

shy away from：迴避、退縮。例句：She shied away from decision.（她迴避做決定。）

head-on：正面的、迎面的。例句：He did not want to argue head-on what her said.（他不願正面反駁她的說法。）