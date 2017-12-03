《中英對照讀新聞》Seoul Metro to ban plastic surgery ads by 2022－首爾地鐵將在2022年前禁止整形手術廣告

2017-12-03

◎茅毅

Ads for clinics and hospitals providing plastic surgery will be banned from Seoul Metro stations by 2022.

提供整形手術的診所和醫院之廣告，首爾地鐵將在2022年前予以禁止。

The posters ― which promote what many people believe are distorted images of how women should look ― have attracted a growing number of complaints, the state company said. Complaints have been growing since 2015, when Koreans started to become more aware of gender issues.

該公司表示，這些促使許多人相信女性樣貌的扭曲形象的廣告，已引發愈來愈多抗議。自2015年南韓民眾開始變得更意識到性別議題起，這些抗議即持續變多。

Seoul Metro will raise the screening level of its advertising disciplinary committee.The latest measure reflects the company’s intent to replace the ads with ones about culture, the arts and public campaigns and to reduce the overall number of ads across Seoul metro stations by 15 percent.

首爾地鐵將提高其廣告紀律委員會審查的嚴格程度。這些最新的措施反映，該公司欲以有關文化、藝術與公共活動的廣告，取代整形手術廣告，總計減少首爾各地鐵站15%的廣告。

In 2016 alone, there were about 143,000 ads at stations on Line No. 1 to 8, earning more than 44 billion won. Ads on Line No. 1 to 4 drew 1,182 public complaints about their content. More than 91 percent of the complaints were about plastic surgery or female subjects.

光2016年，首爾地鐵1至8號線的車站，就張貼約14萬3000個廣告，進帳440多億韓元。1到4號線的廣告，招致1182件民眾對其內容的投訴，其中逾91%與整形手術或女性主題有關。

《新聞辭典》

distort：動詞，扭（歪）曲、使……失真。Many factors can distort the results.（許多因素可能扭曲結果。）

be aware of：片語，意識（注意）到、了解。Are you aware of the dangers of too much salt?（你知道攝取過多鹽分的危險嗎？）

reflect：動詞，反映（射）、招致、反省。Schools should reflect cultural differences.（學校應該反映文化差異。）