2017-05-07

◎茅毅

According to a survey conducted by the Institute for Social Development Studies of Yonsei University, the subjective happiness index of Korean students stood at 20th (88 points) among 22 OECD countries. Last year, Korea ranked 22nd. At the bottom of the list was Czech Republic with 81 points.

據南韓延世大學社會發展研究所做的一項調查,該國學生的主觀幸福感指數(88分)在OECD的22個會員國裡排第20名。南韓去年則排第22名。這次殿後的是81分的捷克。

The survey was conducted on 7,343 elementary, middle and high school students nationwide last year, asking them about their health status, satisfaction toward school life and life in general.

此次調查係去年針對全南韓小學、中學和高中7343名學子所做,詢問有關他們的健康狀況、對學校生活與整體生活之滿意度。

The results also indicated that students here had a high chance of lacking sleep as they advanced to higher grades. The proportions of elementary, middle and high school students who experienced sleep deprivation were 24.4 percent, 37.6 percent and 59.4 percent, respectively.

調查結果顯示,南韓學生升上較高年級時,較容易缺乏睡眠。有睡眠剝奪經驗的小學生、中學生及高中生,其比率各為24.4%、37.6%和59.4%。

About 9 percent of South Korean high school students had experienced suicidal thoughts more than three times. The proportion for elementary school students was at 5.6 percent and middle school students at 6.5 percent.

有過逾3次自殺念頭的南韓高中生約佔9%;小學生的比率為5.6%、中學生則有6.5%。

新聞辭典

conduct:動詞,實施、進行。The election campaign was not conducted cleanly.(這場選戰打得不乾淨。)

indicate:動詞,指示、表明。Various studies indicate some forms of alternative medicine are extremely effective.(多項研究指出,有些種類的替代藥物甚為有效。)

respectively:副詞,各自。She and he were married last year and the year before last year, respectively .(她和他分別於去年與前年結婚。)