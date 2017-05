《中英對照讀新聞》After three weeks, French artist succeeds in hatching eggs 過了三週，法國藝術家孵蛋成功

2017-05-06

◎周虹汶

French artist Abraham Poincheval, who famously spent a week inside a rock and two weeks inside a bear sculpture, has succeeded in hatching chicken eggs after incubating them for some three weeks.

待在一顆石頭裡一週,以及在一座熊雕塑裡兩週聞名的法國藝術家阿柏哈安‧柏安薛瓦勒,在孕育將近3週後,成功孵化雞蛋。

Poincheval embarked on his latest project in late March of imitating a mother hen by incubating some 10 eggs with his own body heat inside a glass vivarium at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum.

柏安薛瓦勒3月底著手他的最新計畫,在巴黎的東京宮當代藝術博物館內一處動物玻璃飼養區模仿一隻母雞,靠著他的體熱孵約10顆蛋。

At the time, he estimated it would take 21-26 days for the eggs to hatch and the first did so on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the museum said on Thursday nine had hatched and the chicks were on their way to a farm.

他當時估計,要花21至26天才能讓蛋孵化,而第一顆在週二成功破蛋。該博物館一位女發言人週四表示,有9顆孵化,而小雞正在前往一處農場的路上。

For the endeavor, Poincheval sat on a chair, wrapped in an insulating blanket, over a container with the eggs. He could leave his seat for no more than 30 minutes a day for meals.(Reuters)

為了這次嘗試,柏安薛瓦勒坐在椅子上,把自己包進一張保溫毯裡,下方是放蛋的一只箱子。他一天只有不到30分鐘離開座位用餐。(路透)

新聞辭典

incubate:動詞,指孵化、築巢、醞釀成功。例句:The virus can incubate for up to 14 days after the initial infection.(初次感染後,這種病毒可潛伏長達14天。)

embark:動詞,指上機、上船、著手、從事。例句:They embarked more troops for Syria.(他們運了更多軍隊前往敘利亞。)

endeavor:動詞,指竭力、努力。名詞,指嘗試、努力。例句:They endeavor to make our customers satisfied.(他們盡力讓客人滿意。)