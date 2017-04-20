《中英對照讀新聞》Want to lose weight? Plan your lunch at breakfast time－想減重？早餐時間就計畫好午餐內容

2017-04-20

◎孫宇青

The secret to cutting calories could be to plan your meals in advance and order lunch immediately after breakfast, a new study has revealed.

一項新的研究顯示，降低卡路里攝取的秘訣，在於先想好午餐要吃什麼，然後吃完早餐後立即準備好。

Dr. Eric VanEpps and his team in the University of Pennsylvania conducted three studies involving nearly 700 office workers and nearly 200 university students, all of whom bought their lunch from an on-site canteen.

賓夕法尼亞州大學范艾普司博士的團隊，針對近700名上班族和200名大學生進行3項研究，他們全都是在工作或上課地點的餐廳購買午餐。

The findings show that each hour between ordering and consuming led to 38 fewer calories being consumed at the lunch.

研究發現，從決定餐點到吃下餐點的時間，只要相隔1小時，即可減少攝取38卡路里。

The researchers noted that higher calorie meals were ordered when it wasn’t long before you started to eat. Those who planned their lunch also ordered healthier options by choosing smaller drinks.

研究人員指出，若是不久就要吃飯，就會點卡路里更高的餐點；事先想好午餐的人，通常會做出比較健康的決定，例如選擇小杯的飲料。

Dr. Eric VanEpps said： "When you’re already hungry and ready to eat leads to an overall increase in the number of calories ordered. By ordering meals in advance, the likelihood of making indulgent purchases is drastically reduced."

范艾普司博士表示：「當你飢腸轆轆、準備大吃一頓時，你點的餐點卡路里就會很高。若事先點好餐點，失心瘋買太多食物的可能性，就會大幅降低。」

《新聞辭典》

in advance：介系詞片語，預先。例句：To enjoy rest of the holiday, I finished all the assignments in advance. （為了好好享受剩餘假期，我事先完成所有功課。）

canteen：名詞，餐廳、販賣部。例句：Randy used to work in the canteen on campus. （蘭迪以前在校內食堂打工。）

indulgent：形容詞，放縱的；溺愛的。例句：My grandmother was indulgent to my brother and bought everything he wanted for him. （奶奶很溺愛我弟弟，不管他想要什麼都會買給他。）