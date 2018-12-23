開除鮑爾？ 美財長澄清：川普沒提過！

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普在聯準會（Fed）今年第4次升息後，想開除主席鮑爾（Jerome Powell）的傳聞滿天飛。為了安撫市場，美國財政部長努勤（Steven Mnuchin）在昨（21）日發推，強調川普「不曾提過要開除鮑爾，且川普也相信他自己沒有這個權力。」
（1/2） I have spoken with the President @realDonaldTrump and he said “I totally disagree with Fed policy. I think the increasing of interest rates and the shrinking of the Fed portfolio is an absolute terrible thing to do at this time,...— Steven Mnuchin （@stevenmnuchin1） 2018年12月22日
（2/2） especially in light of my major trade negotiations which are ongoing, but I never suggested firing Chairman Jay Powell, nor do I believe I have the right to do so.”— Steven Mnuchin （@stevenmnuchin1） 2018年12月22日
努勤在推文中強調，他已跟川普談過，而川普確實「完全反對」聯準會的政策，不過「他不曾提過要開除鮑爾，且相信自己也沒有這個權力。」
《CNBC》報導，雖然美國總統批評聯準會政策早已不是新聞，不過過去幾任總統都盡可能維持聯準會的獨立地位，然而川普上任以後，卻一再將聯準會的政策政治化，令投資客對接下來的發展感到不安。
同時，雖然華爾街金融界對於聯準會升息的看法不一，不過對於開除的傳聞，華爾街的分析師則是一致抨擊，尤其是目前全球市場及美國經濟都處於較為動盪的時期。
川普一向以在推特放大與官員的政治分歧，以及宣洩怒氣聞名，不過由於開除鮑爾非同小可，除了努勤發推澄清以外，白宮新聞發言人桑德斯（Sarah Huckabee Sanders）也在早前幾日，強調沒有撤換聯準會主席的計畫。
