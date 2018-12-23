開除鮑爾？ 美財長澄清：川普沒提過！

2018-12-23 15:51

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普在聯準會（Fed）今年第4次升息後，想開除主席鮑爾（Jerome Powell）的傳聞滿天飛。為了安撫市場，美國財政部長努勤（Steven Mnuchin）在昨（21）日發推，強調川普「不曾提過要開除鮑爾，且川普也相信他自己沒有這個權力。」

（1/2） I have spoken with the President @realDonaldTrump and he said “I totally disagree with Fed policy. I think the increasing of interest rates and the shrinking of the Fed portfolio is an absolute terrible thing to do at this time,...