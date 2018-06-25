川普推特再出狂言 我的移民政策做得比歐巴馬好！

2018-06-25 22:46

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕今天美國總統川普在推特上又對移民政策侃侃而談，挑明自己認為費時的法律程序太過麻煩，應該將非法移民者直接遣返回國，展現自己對非法移民者的強硬態度。他更是在推特自信表示：「我們的移民政策明明就比歐巴馬政府的要好！」

川普稍早在個人推特上發文，表示媒體刻意用不同的角度來審視他（川普）與前總統歐巴馬的移民政策，「而事實上，我們做得更好，因為我們的政策更乾脆，更優秀！」

因為川普對非法移民的強硬政策，讓許多人感到反感。美國白宮發言人桑德斯（Sarah Sanders）日前在維吉尼亞州列星頓（Lexington）一家反對移民政策的餐廳紅母雞（Red Hen）用餐時，就被店家趕了出來。對此，川普也批評紅母雞的餐廳環境實在堪慮，替自己的幕僚出氣。

Such a difference in the media coverage of the same immigration policies between the Obama Administration and ours. Actually, we have done a far better job in that our facilities are cleaner and better run than were the facilities under Obama. Fake News is working overtime!