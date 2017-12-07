推特年度10大轉推文 歐巴馬1人包辦3則

2017-12-07 00:02

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕推特列出年度10大熱門轉推文，包含賑災文、勸世文、嗆聲文都榜上有名，其中，美國前總統歐巴馬1人就獨占3則。

外媒報導指出，轉推次數最多的貼文是來自一名美國少年威克森（Carter Wilkerson），他詢問速食連鎖店溫蒂漢堡（Wendy's），要有多少轉推數，才能獲得1年份的免費雞塊，溫蒂漢堡回他「1800萬」後，他便上網號召網友幫忙，最終獲得360萬次轉推，雖然這項紀錄離1800萬還有相當遠的距離，但溫蒂漢堡官方帳號宣布他已達成目標，不但免費提供他1年份雞塊，還宣布捐出10萬美元給一個兒童認養基金會。

針對美國維吉尼亞州沙洛茲維爾（Charlottesville）先前白人至上集會爆發致命衝突，引發族群對立，歐巴馬在推特上引述南非前總統曼德拉（Nelson Mandela）名言「沒人生來就因膚色、背景和宗教而仇恨他人」的推文，榮登第2；另外兩則登上第5以及第8的推文，則分別是在卸任前夕寫下：「謝謝你們的一切。我最後的要求一如我最初的要求。我要求你們相信─並非相信我，而是相信你們自己有創造改變的能力。」以及卸任當天在推特上用美國總統官方推特帳號@POTUS的感性推文，「能為你們服務是我一生的榮耀。你們讓我成為更好的領導者和更好的人。」

至於第3名是賓州州立大學校友會（The Pennsylvania State University IFC）的推文，因颶風哈維重創休士頓，校友會寫道：「鑑於目前休士頓的毀滅性災情，我們承諾，這則推文每轉推一次就捐出0.15美元！請廣為轉推，幫助那些需要幫助的人！」

第4名則是來自前往英國曼徹斯特舉行演唱會的美國女歌手亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande），她因自殺炸彈客在演唱會尾聲發動攻擊，造成23人死亡、多人受傷，在推特表示「心碎。我打從心底覺得真的、真的很難過，無言以對。」

第6名是搖滾樂團聯合公園（Linkin Park）主唱查斯特班寧頓（Chester Bennington）在家中自殺身亡後，樂團在推特上張貼查斯特班寧頓在舞台上被人群簇擁，歌迷高舉手機的照片。

第7名則是金州勇士隊球星柯瑞（Stephen Curry）在球隊獲得總冠軍後表明不會按照慣例前往白宮，美國現任總統川普嗆聲，並宣布取消邀請，克里夫蘭騎士隊球星「詹皇」詹姆斯（LeBron James）為此在推特說「你這個笨蛋，@柯瑞已經說了他沒有要去！因此沒有所謂的邀請。前往白宮是一大榮耀，直到你出現！」

推特年度10大熱門轉推文如下：

第一名

第二名

第三名

第四名

第五名

第六名

第七名

第八名

第九名

第十名

  • 推特列出年度10大熱門轉推文，包含賑災文、勸世文、嗆聲文都榜上有名，其中，美國前總統歐巴馬1人就獨占3則。（法新社）

    推特列出年度10大熱門轉推文，包含賑災文、勸世文、嗆聲文都榜上有名，其中，美國前總統歐巴馬1人就獨占3則。（法新社）

相關關鍵字： 年度 推文 推特