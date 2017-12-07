推特年度10大轉推文 歐巴馬1人包辦3則

2017-12-07 00:02

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕推特列出年度10大熱門轉推文，包含賑災文、勸世文、嗆聲文都榜上有名，其中，美國前總統歐巴馬1人就獨占3則。

外媒報導指出，轉推次數最多的貼文是來自一名美國少年威克森（Carter Wilkerson），他詢問速食連鎖店溫蒂漢堡（Wendy's），要有多少轉推數，才能獲得1年份的免費雞塊，溫蒂漢堡回他「1800萬」後，他便上網號召網友幫忙，最終獲得360萬次轉推，雖然這項紀錄離1800萬還有相當遠的距離，但溫蒂漢堡官方帳號宣布他已達成目標，不但免費提供他1年份雞塊，還宣布捐出10萬美元給一個兒童認養基金會。

針對美國維吉尼亞州沙洛茲維爾（Charlottesville）先前白人至上集會爆發致命衝突，引發族群對立，歐巴馬在推特上引述南非前總統曼德拉（Nelson Mandela）名言「沒人生來就因膚色、背景和宗教而仇恨他人」的推文，榮登第2；另外兩則登上第5以及第8的推文，則分別是在卸任前夕寫下：「謝謝你們的一切。我最後的要求一如我最初的要求。我要求你們相信─並非相信我，而是相信你們自己有創造改變的能力。」以及卸任當天在推特上用美國總統官方推特帳號@POTUS的感性推文，「能為你們服務是我一生的榮耀。你們讓我成為更好的領導者和更好的人。」

至於第3名是賓州州立大學校友會（The Pennsylvania State University IFC）的推文，因颶風哈維重創休士頓，校友會寫道：「鑑於目前休士頓的毀滅性災情，我們承諾，這則推文每轉推一次就捐出0.15美元！請廣為轉推，幫助那些需要幫助的人！」

第4名則是來自前往英國曼徹斯特舉行演唱會的美國女歌手亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande），她因自殺炸彈客在演唱會尾聲發動攻擊，造成23人死亡、多人受傷，在推特表示「心碎。我打從心底覺得真的、真的很難過，無言以對。」

第6名是搖滾樂團聯合公園（Linkin Park）主唱查斯特班寧頓（Chester Bennington）在家中自殺身亡後，樂團在推特上張貼查斯特班寧頓在舞台上被人群簇擁，歌迷高舉手機的照片。

第7名則是金州勇士隊球星柯瑞（Stephen Curry）在球隊獲得總冠軍後表明不會按照慣例前往白宮，美國現任總統川普嗆聲，並宣布取消邀請，克里夫蘭騎士隊球星「詹皇」詹姆斯（LeBron James）為此在推特說「你這個笨蛋，@柯瑞已經說了他沒有要去！因此沒有所謂的邀請。前往白宮是一大榮耀，直到你出現！」

推特年度10大熱門轉推文如下：

第一名



HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson （@carterjwm） April 6, 2017

第二名



"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama （@BarackObama） August 13, 2017

第三名



With the current devastation in Houston, we are pledging $0.15 for every RT this gets! Please forward this along to help out those in need! pic.twitter.com/lodyOBE0eG — Penn State IFC （@PennStateIFC） August 30, 2017

第四名



broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande （@ArianaGrande） May 23, 2017

第五名



Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama （@POTUS44） January 11, 2017

第六名



第七名



U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James （@KingJames） September 23, 2017

第八名



It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama （@POTUS44） January 20, 2017

第九名



Leo and I are donating 6 lbs of dog food to Houston for every retweet this gets!!!! RT RT RT RT!! pic.twitter.com/bcTT905knP — Sam （@SamMartin_6） August 31, 2017

第十名

