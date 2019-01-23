《TAIPEI TIMES》 Retired diplomat to serve as deputy in Japan: ministry

2019-01-23 03:00

A retired diplomat who spent much of his career dealing with Japan is to become deputy representative to Japan as part of a personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Former ministry secretary-general Tsai Ming-yaw （蔡明耀） is to succeed Kuo Chung-shi （郭仲熙）, ministry spokesman Andrew Lee （李憲章） said.

In a telephone interview, the 66-year-old Tsai, who retired in July last year, said he is refamiliarizing himself with diplomatic issues in preparation for his new position.

He is expected to take office in March.

Kuo is to return home to replace Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Secretary-General Chang Shu-ling （張淑玲）, who is replacing Chen Jyh-hong （陳桎宏）, director-general of the Yokohama branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office （TECRO） in Japan, who is scheduled to retire later this month, Lee said.

However, Chang would not take up her new post until the Control Yuan has completed a required probe into the suicide on Sept. 14 last year of Su Chii-cherng （蘇啟誠）, director-general of TECRO’s Osaka branch, Lee said.

The ministry has attributed Su’s suicide to an online rumor alleging that Taiwanese were left stranded at Kansai International Airport after Typhoon Jebi, while the Chinese embassy in Tokyo sent tour buses to evacuate Chinese tourists.

It was later clarified that no vehicles other than airport shuttle buses were allowed to depart from the airport after it was flooded during the storm.

However, Su’s family on Dec. 20 last year said that there was no indication in Su’s suicide note suggesting that he killed himself because he was troubled by the rumor or subsequent public criticism.

Su committed suicide to avoid humiliation the day before a meeting led by Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh （謝長廷） was to be held to review the incident, the family said.

Su and his staff at the Osaka office were facing demerits over the airport incident, local media reported.

Before his death, Su reportedly received telephone calls from Chang asking him to take responsibility for the matter.

Chang has denied the allegations and said she is cooperating with the Control Yuan’s investigation.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee yesterday speaks at a news conference in Taipei about personnel changes at its offices dealing with Japan. Photo: CNA

