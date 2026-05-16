中英對照讀新聞》Even in North Korea, someone’s in your parking spot 即使在北韓，也有人佔了你的停車位

社群媒體上發布的影像顯示，3月13日平壤火車站前停滿了黃牌私人車輛。（路透）

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From famine to nuclear war, North Koreans have had plenty to worry about over the years. Now, the upwardly mobile residents of Pyongyang face a more prosaic concern: Finding a parking spot.

從飢荒到核戰，多年來北韓人有許多事要操心。如今，平壤那些社會地位上升的居民面臨了一個更現實的煩惱：尋找停車位。

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North Korea’s capital is experiencing a surge in passenger cars, creating traffic jams for the first time and necessitating new parking lots and EV charging infrastructure to accommodate the influx of vehicles, according to three recent visitors and satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters.

根據三位最近訪問北韓人士以及路透審閱的衛星影像顯示，北韓首都正經歷小客車數量的激增，這不僅首度造成交通堵塞，還需要新建停車場和電動車充電設施來容納湧入的車輛。

That a car culture is flourishing at all in one of the world’s most heavily sanctioned and economically underdeveloped states is striking enough. Yet the signs are everywhere.

北韓身為遭受全球最嚴厲制裁且經濟低度發展的國家之一，汽車文化竟然能蓬勃發展，已經夠令人震驚。然而，相關的跡象隨處可見。

The boom follows changes to North Korean law that formalized private car ownership over the past two years, allowing licensed drivers to buy one vehicle per household through state-certified dealers.

這股熱潮源於北韓過去兩年修訂法律，正式確立私人車輛的所有權，允許持有駕照的駕駛透過國家認證的經銷商，以每戶一輛購買車輛。

新聞辭典

prosaic：形容詞，平凡的、世俗的、現實的。例句：They settled for a prosaic compromise based on budget.（他們基於預算，做出了現實的妥協。）

formalize：動詞，正式化、制度化、確立。例句：The two companies signed a contract to formalize their partnership.（這兩家公司簽署了一份合約，以正式確立他們的合夥關係。）

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