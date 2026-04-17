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    中英對照讀新聞》Dutch Queen Joins Armed Forces in Symbolic Move of Support for Military 荷蘭王后加入武裝部隊 支持軍方的象徵之舉

    2026/04/17 05:30
    2026年4月14日，正在美國訪問的荷蘭王后麥克西瑪，在佛羅里達州邁阿密的小哈瓦那社區，與民眾玩多米諾骨牌。（歐新社）

    2026年4月14日，正在美國訪問的荷蘭王后麥克西瑪，在佛羅里達州邁阿密的小哈瓦那社區，與民眾玩多米諾骨牌。（歐新社）

    ◎張沛元

    Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has enlisted in the Dutch Army as a reservist, as countries across Europe aim to strengthen their armed forces to reduce the continent’s military dependence on the United States.

    值此歐洲各國意欲強化自身武裝力量，以減少歐洲大陸對美國的軍事依賴之際，荷蘭王后麥克西瑪以預備役身分，加入荷蘭陸軍服役。

    Máxima, 54, chose to enlist because “our security can no longer be taken for granted,” the Royal House of the Netherlands said in a news release on Wednesday.

    荷蘭王室週三在1篇新聞稿中表示，54歲的麥克西瑪王后選擇入伍，是因為「我們的安全不能再被視為理所當然」。

    European nations are racing to shore up their defense capabilities. The United States has insisted that Europe shoulder more of the burden of its own defense, and countries have pledged to increase their military spending significantly. Some officials have also begun to suggest that the European Union will need a larger and more unified armed forces.

    歐洲各國正加速提高其國防能力。美國堅稱，歐洲應該承擔更多自身國防責任，歐洲各國已承諾大幅增加軍事支出。部分官員也開始暗示，歐洲聯盟需要1支規模更大、更統一的武裝部隊。

    新聞辭典

    take something for granted：片語，視……為理所當然。例句：You cannot take democracy and freedom for granted.（你不能把民主與自由視為理所當然。）

    shore up：片語，支撐，提高，改善。例句：The new policy is supposed to shore up the economy.（這項新政策應可提振經濟。）

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