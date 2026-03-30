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    中英對照讀新聞》A real possum appears among plush toy animals in Australian airport gift shop 澳洲機場禮品店裡的絨毛動物玩具區，有1隻真正的袋貂

    2026/03/30 05:30
    乘客在澳洲塔斯馬尼亞州霍巴特機場的離境航廈商店玩具架上，發現1隻活生生的澳洲刷尾袋貂。（法新社）

    乘客在澳洲塔斯馬尼亞州霍巴特機場的離境航廈商店玩具架上，發現1隻活生生的澳洲刷尾袋貂。（法新社）

    ◎盧永山

    On shelves crammed with cuddly toy native animals in an Australian airport gift shop, one fluffy possum stood out: Its big brown eyes were moving.

    在澳洲機場的禮品店裡，貨架上擺滿了本土動物絨毛玩具，其中1隻毛茸茸的袋貂格外引人注目：牠的棕色大眼在動。

    A browsing passenger first spotted a living Australian brushtail possum peering out from among the kangaroos on the display shelf at the departure terminal shop at Hobart Airport in Tasmania state on Wednesday, an airport retail manager Liam Bloomfield said on Thursday.

    機場零售經理利亞姆．布魯姆菲爾德週四表示，週三1名在塔斯馬尼亞州霍巴特機場離境航廈商店瀏覽的乘客，在袋鼠玩具展示架上，首次發現1隻活生生的澳洲刷尾袋貂向外窺探。

    A staff member took a video of the possum with her phone before the animal grew wary of the growing attention and left the shop.

    1名女員工用手機拍攝這隻袋貂，之後牠因為察覺到越來越多的關注而起了戒心，最後離開商店。

    新聞辭典

    peer：動詞，端詳、費力地看。例句：The driver was peering into the distance trying to read the road sign. （司機費力地看著遠方，想要看清路標。）

    terminal：形容詞，末期的、病危的；名詞，月台、航廈、碼頭。例句：They didn’t realize his cancer was terminal。（他們不知道他已經是癌症末期。）

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