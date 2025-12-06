中英對照讀新聞》India revokes state-run security app order for smartphones after outcry輿論反彈迫使印度撤回強制手機預載官方資安程式命令

一名印度婦女在孟買一處海灘使用手機。（路透檔案照）

◎國際新聞中心

India revoked its order to smartphone makers on Wednesday to preload a state-run cybersecurity app days after the plan triggered a major backlash from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opponents and privacy activists over surveillance fears.

印度政府在週三撤回對智慧型手機製造商先前發布的預先安裝一款由政府推出的資安應用程式的命令；這項計畫數日前引發總理納倫德拉．莫迪政敵與隱私倡議者強烈反彈，擔憂政府藉此進行監控。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Indian government had confidentially ordered companies including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi to preload new phones with an app called Communication Partner within 90 days, Reuters was first to report on Monday.

路透週一率先報導，印度政府曾私下下令蘋果、三星與小米等公司，必須在90天內於新出廠的手機中預載一款名為通訊夥伴的應用程式。

"Government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," India’s communications ministry said in a press statement.

印度通訊部在一份新聞稿中表示：「政府已決定不強制要求手機製造商預裝該應用程式。」

The move comes after days of protests from opposition parties over the issue, while newspaper editorials joined privacy advocates in denouncing the move.

此舉是在反對黨連續數日抗議、同時多家報紙社論也加入隱私倡議者行列齊聲譴責後出現。

新聞辭典

revoke：動詞，撤銷、取消、廢止。例句：The authorities revoked his driver’s license after he was caught driving under the influence.（他酒駕被抓，當局隨即撤銷其駕照。）

confidentially：副詞，以保密的方式、私下地、不公開地。例句：She told me confidentially that she’s planning to resign next month.（她悄悄告訴我，她打算下個月辭職。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法