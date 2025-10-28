中英對照讀新聞》A man in Brazil turned his childhood dream into a small cinema for film lovers 巴西1名男子將童年夢想變成電影愛好者的小電影院

巴西男子卡洛斯．柯斯塔花錢翻新1間舊車庫，並將這個空間改造成電影院，實現童年夢想。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

Carlos Costa would never forget the summer day his grandmother took him to the movies. He was 6 years old when he first walked into a dark theater to watch “O Trapalhão nas Minas do Rei Salomão,” a 1977 Brazilian comedy that remains one of the country’s biggest box office hits.

卡洛斯．柯斯塔永遠不會忘記祖母帶他去看電影的那個夏日。6歲時，他第一次走進黑漆漆的電影院，觀看1977年的巴西喜劇片「所羅門王寶藏裡的笨蛋」。這部電影至今仍是巴西最賣座的電影之一。

“When I saw that giant screen, wow, I was mesmerized. I thought: someday I’ll have a movie theater of my own,” he said. “Fifty years later, that dream has come true.”

柯斯塔說：「當我看到那塊巨大的螢幕時，哇，我被迷住了。我想：總有一天，我也會擁有1間自己的電影院。50年後，這個夢想成真了。」

In 2022, Costa opened Cine LT3, a 35-seat cinema in Sao Paulo. Using his savings and credit card, he spent about 100,000 reais to renovate an old garage, buy vintage wooden seats — which he found in an old shuttered theater in the countryside — and transform the space into a movie theater.

2022年，柯斯塔在聖保羅開設1家擁有35個座位的電影院Cine LT3，他用自己的積蓄和信用卡，花了大約10萬雷亞爾（約新台幣57萬元）翻新1間舊車庫，並買下在鄉下1間停止營業的劇院裡找到的復古木質座椅，並將這個空間改造成1間電影院。

新聞辭典

mesmerize：動詞，對…施催眠術、迷住、迷惑。例句：I was completely mesmerized by the performance.（我完全被表演迷住了。）

shutter：名詞，相機快門、百葉窗；動詞，為…裝上快門（或百葉窗）、停止營運。例句：Mary put shutters on all the windows.（瑪莉在所有窗戶上都安裝了百葉窗。）

