中英對照讀新聞》Rice fields turned into art in northern Thailand泰國北部的稻田化身藝術品

2025/05/29 05:30

◎孫宇青

A two-acre paddy field in northern Thailand has been transformed into an artwork depicting a dragon and a cat, symbols of hope and resilience as the community recovers from floods.

泰國北部一片2英畝的稻田被改造成一幅描繪龍和貓的藝術品，象徵當地從洪災中恢復元氣的希望和韌性。

The farm owner, Tanyapong Jaikham, told AFP that the cat represents the residents of his hometown Chiang Rai who faced devastating floods during last year’s monsoon season.

農場主人坦亞蓬．傑坎告訴《法新社》，貓代表他家鄉清萊的居民，他們在去年的雨季面臨毀滅性的洪水。

The dragon, last year’s zodiac symbol, is shown protectively holding the cat.

龍則是去年的12生肖符號，被描繪頂住貓、予以保護的樣子。

Tanyapong, himself an autombile engineer, collaborated with 20 other people including friends and family to create the design － using AI technology and satellite imagery － with rice plants as the main medium.

本身是汽車工程師的坦亞蓬，與包括朋友和家人在內的另外20人合作，利用人工智慧技術和衛星影像，以水稻田做為主要媒介，完成這項設計。

Requiring meticulous planning and execution over the span of a month, the artwork cost him around 500,000 baht to create.

這件藝術品需要在1個月內精心策劃和執行，創作成本約50萬泰銖。

新聞辭典

monsoon：名詞，季風季節；雨季。例句：Half of the annual rainfall occurs during the monsoon season.（年降雨量有一半發生在季風季節。）

meticulous：形容詞，嚴謹的；一絲不苟的。例句：Meticulous preparations are required for the In-depth coverage.（專題報導需要精心準備。）

