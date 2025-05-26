為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Thai court accepts invasive fish case against food giant 泰國法院受理針對食品巨頭的入侵魚類訴訟案

    黑頦羅非魚是來自西非的入侵物種，已在泰國19個省分現蹤，破壞生態系統。（法新社）

    黑頦羅非魚是來自西非的入侵物種，已在泰國19個省分現蹤，破壞生態系統。（法新社）

    2025/05/26 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    A Thai court on Tuesday accepted a class-action lawsuit filed by hundreds of fishermen seeking $73 million in damages from an agribusiness giant over invasive blackchin tilapia, a representative of the Thai Lawyers’ Council said.

    泰國律師委員會的1名代表表示，泰國法院週二受理1起集體訴訟，數百名漁民向1家農業綜合企業巨頭索賠7300萬美元，控告其引進具入侵性的黑頦羅非魚。

    The alien species, native to West Africa, has been found in 19 provinces in Thailand, damaging ecosystems in rivers, swamps, and canals. Last year, the government declared its eradication a national priority.

    這種原產於西非的外來物種，已在泰國19個省分出現，對河流、沼澤和運河的生態系統造成嚴重破壞。去年，泰國政府已將消滅這種魚類列為國家優先事項。

    A Thai court agreed to hear the case against Charoen Pokphand (CP) on Tuesday, according to a member of the Lawyers’ Council of Thailand.

    泰國律師委員會的1名成員表示，泰國法院已於週二同意審理針對正大集團（CP）的訴訟案。

    新聞辭典

    agribusiness：名詞，農業綜合企業，是agriculture（農業）與business（商業）的結合詞。例句：Many multinational corporations have invested heavily in agribusiness to improve global food production.（許多跨國企業大舉投資農業綜合企業，以提升全球糧食生產。）

    eradication：名詞，根除，指完全消除或排除某些不良因素，通常指害蟲、疾病等。例句：The global eradication of polio has been a major public health success story.（全球消除小兒麻痺症的成功，是一個重大的公共衛生成功故事。 ）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播