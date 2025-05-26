中英對照讀新聞》Thai court accepts invasive fish case against food giant 泰國法院受理針對食品巨頭的入侵魚類訴訟案

黑頦羅非魚是來自西非的入侵物種，已在泰國19個省分現蹤，破壞生態系統。（法新社）

A Thai court on Tuesday accepted a class-action lawsuit filed by hundreds of fishermen seeking $73 million in damages from an agribusiness giant over invasive blackchin tilapia, a representative of the Thai Lawyers’ Council said.

泰國律師委員會的1名代表表示，泰國法院週二受理1起集體訴訟，數百名漁民向1家農業綜合企業巨頭索賠7300萬美元，控告其引進具入侵性的黑頦羅非魚。

The alien species, native to West Africa, has been found in 19 provinces in Thailand, damaging ecosystems in rivers, swamps, and canals. Last year, the government declared its eradication a national priority.

這種原產於西非的外來物種，已在泰國19個省分出現，對河流、沼澤和運河的生態系統造成嚴重破壞。去年，泰國政府已將消滅這種魚類列為國家優先事項。

A Thai court agreed to hear the case against Charoen Pokphand (CP) on Tuesday, according to a member of the Lawyers’ Council of Thailand.

泰國律師委員會的1名成員表示，泰國法院已於週二同意審理針對正大集團（CP）的訴訟案。

新聞辭典

agribusiness：名詞，農業綜合企業，是agriculture（農業）與business（商業）的結合詞。例句：Many multinational corporations have invested heavily in agribusiness to improve global food production.（許多跨國企業大舉投資農業綜合企業，以提升全球糧食生產。）

eradication：名詞，根除，指完全消除或排除某些不良因素，通常指害蟲、疾病等。例句：The global eradication of polio has been a major public health success story.（全球消除小兒麻痺症的成功，是一個重大的公共衛生成功故事。 ）

