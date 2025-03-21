中英對照讀新聞》Starbucks Reverses Its Open-Door Policy for Bathroom Use and Lounging 星巴克大改其如廁與窩在店內的開放政策

北美地區的星巴克1月底起禁止免費入店上廁所與休息。圖為2025年1月14日1名男子坐在紐約市的1家星巴克用餐區內。（法新社）

2025/03/21 05:30

◎ 張沛元

If you have ever passed time between meetings at a Starbucks, or run into one to use the bathroom, take heed: Starting the end of January, only paying customers will be allowed to use Starbucks facilities, after the company unveiled a new code of conduct that reversed an open-door policy amid widespread reports of abuse.

你若曾在開會間的空檔窩到星巴克打發時間，或偶然拐進1家星巴克上廁所，要注意了：在廣泛傳出星巴克的門戶大開政策遭濫用的情況下，該公司公布1項推翻前述政策的新行為準則，從1月底起，星巴克設施僅限付費顧客使用。

The new code of conduct will apply to all company-owned stores in North America and will take effect on Jan. 27.

這項新行為準則適用北美地區的所有直營店，1月27日生效。

The new policy — whose stated goal is to remind customers that they play a role in making Starbucks coffee shops “inviting and welcoming” — warns that violators will be asked to leave and that staff “may ask for help from law enforcement.”

這項新政策的既定目標是要提醒顧客，他們在讓星巴克咖啡店「吸引人與好客」上扮演一定角色，並警告違者將被要求離開，以及工作人員「可能要求執法單位協助」。

新聞辭典

run (something) into something/someone：1）開車撞上；2）偶遇；3）遭遇（困難，麻煩）。例句：I ran into an old friend the other day.（我前幾天偶遇1位老友。）

take effect：片語，起作用，産生效果。

play a role in (something)：慣用語，在…中扮演角色，在…中起作用。例句：Investigators said that pilot error played a role in the majority of high-profile plane crashes and close calls in the last few weeks.（調查人員稱，過去數週大多數引人注目的空難與驚險事件中，飛行員失誤扮演一定角色。）

