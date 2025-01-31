中英對照讀新聞》GM is pulling the plug on its robotaxi efforts通用汽車停止其機器人計程車計畫

美國通用汽車停止其無人駕駛計程車Cruise計畫。圖為2018年9月舊金山Cruise公司總部外的1輛Cruise自駕車。（路透檔案照）

2025/01/31 05:30

◎張沛元

General Motors is pulling the plug on its efforts to develop a fleet of driverless taxis and will focus on driver-assistance features that require a driver to be ready to take control of the car, the company said Tuesday.

通用汽車週二表示，該公司正停止其研發一支無人駕駛計程車車隊的計畫，以及將聚焦於需要駕駛人能準備好控制汽車的駕駛輔助功能。

請繼續往下閱讀...

GM is dropping robotaxi efforts "given the considerable time and resources that would be needed to scale the business, along with an increasingly competitive robotaxi market," the company said in a statement.

該公司在一份聲明中說，「除了機器人計程車市場日益競爭激烈之外，有鑑於擴展業務需要大量的時間與資源」，通用汽車正放棄機器人計程車的計畫。

The Detroit-based automaker’s robotaxi efforts had been run by a company called Cruise, of which GM owns 90%.

總部位於底特律的汽車製造商通用汽車的機器人計程車計畫，是由一家名為Cruise、通用汽車持股90%的公司負責營運。

GM said it will instead focus on driver-assistance features rather than fully autonomous vehicles.

通用汽車說，該公司將轉而更專注駕駛輔助功能，而非全自駕車。

新聞辭典

pull the plug on something：慣用語，字面意義為拔插頭，引申為終止，結束，停止某事繼續。例句：The government pulled the plug on subsidies for electric vehicles.（政府停止對電動車的補貼。）

focus on someone or something：片語，（字面）鏡頭焦點對準…；（形容）集中，特別關注。例句：The cameraman should focus on the lead actress.（攝影師應該聚焦於女主角身上。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法