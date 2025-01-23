為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Americans upset about Trump win offered ’€1 houses’ in Italian village of Ollolai義大利奧洛萊村為不滿川普勝選的美國人提供「1歐元房屋」

    義大利1個村莊為不滿川普重新執政的美國人，提供售價僅1歐元的房屋。（彭博檔案照）

    2025/01/23 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    Ollolai, on the island of Sardinia, is selling some dilapidated properties for the price of an espresso in an effort to boost its flagging population.

    撒丁尼亞島奧洛萊村正以1杯義式濃縮咖啡的價格，出售一些破舊的房產，以增加日益萎縮的人口。

    It has launched a web page to try to entice Americans to relocate, asking: "Are you worned out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia."

    該村莊架設1個網頁，試圖吸引美國人遷入，內容詢問：「全球政治讓你筋疲力竭了嗎？想在獲得新機會的同時，擁抱更平衡的生活嗎？是時候開始在迷人的撒丁尼亞島天堂，打造您的歐洲避風港了。」

    Ollolai authorities say a selection of houses for just over a dollar are available and that "many buyers" have already successfully renovated such properties.

    奧洛萊當局表示，當地有一些價格略高於1美元的房屋可供選擇，而且「許多買家」已成功翻新這些房屋。

    Americans who don’t fancy a renovation project can also purchase a house that’s ready to move into, with these going for up to €100,000.

    不想進行翻新工程的美國人也可以買1間可立即入住的房屋，價格約為10萬歐元（約350萬台幣）。

    新聞辭典

    dilapidated：形容詞，破敗的、年久失修的。例句：Joey bought a dilapidated house at an incredibly low price.（喬伊用低得不可思議的價格，買下1間破屋。）

    flagging：形容詞，變弱的。例句：The teacher’s flagging enthusiasm of lecturing can be strongly felt.（可以強烈感受到老師講課的熱忱愈來愈低。）

