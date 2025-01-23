中英對照讀新聞》Americans upset about Trump win offered ’€1 houses’ in Italian village of Ollolai義大利奧洛萊村為不滿川普勝選的美國人提供「1歐元房屋」

義大利1個村莊為不滿川普重新執政的美國人，提供售價僅1歐元的房屋。（彭博檔案照）

Ollolai, on the island of Sardinia, is selling some dilapidated properties for the price of an espresso in an effort to boost its flagging population.

撒丁尼亞島奧洛萊村正以1杯義式濃縮咖啡的價格，出售一些破舊的房產，以增加日益萎縮的人口。

It has launched a web page to try to entice Americans to relocate, asking: "Are you worned out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia."

該村莊架設1個網頁，試圖吸引美國人遷入，內容詢問：「全球政治讓你筋疲力竭了嗎？想在獲得新機會的同時，擁抱更平衡的生活嗎？是時候開始在迷人的撒丁尼亞島天堂，打造您的歐洲避風港了。」

Ollolai authorities say a selection of houses for just over a dollar are available and that "many buyers" have already successfully renovated such properties.

奧洛萊當局表示，當地有一些價格略高於1美元的房屋可供選擇，而且「許多買家」已成功翻新這些房屋。

Americans who don’t fancy a renovation project can also purchase a house that’s ready to move into, with these going for up to €100,000.

不想進行翻新工程的美國人也可以買1間可立即入住的房屋，價格約為10萬歐元（約350萬台幣）。

新聞辭典

dilapidated：形容詞，破敗的、年久失修的。例句：Joey bought a dilapidated house at an incredibly low price.（喬伊用低得不可思議的價格，買下1間破屋。）

flagging：形容詞，變弱的。例句：The teacher’s flagging enthusiasm of lecturing can be strongly felt.（可以強烈感受到老師講課的熱忱愈來愈低。）

