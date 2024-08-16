中英對照讀新聞》 Banksy’s mysterious trail of animal-themed art delights and confuses London 班克西的神秘動物主題藝術蹤跡 讓倫敦既開心又困惑

截至2024年8月13日，班克西在倫敦各地的動物系列塗鴉已達9幅，圖為民眾以手機拍攝畫在倫敦動物園鐵捲門上的最新力作。（歐新社）

2024/08/16 05:30

◎張沛元

Famed anonymous street artist Banksy is delighting and intriguing the city of London this summer, with four animal-themed artworks popping up in succession over the past four days around the British capital.

知名的匿名街頭塗鴉藝術家班克西，今夏讓倫敦市既歡樂又著迷，（他）的4幅動物主題藝術創作過去4天接二連三乍現英國首都各地。

The Bristol-based artist who has kept his identity shrouded in secrecy, speaks to the public through his distinct graffiti-style murals and stencils. His artwork often carries political messages or sometimes seems designed just to have some cheeky fun.

這位以布里斯托為主要活動地點、對個人身份始終保密到家的藝術家，透過其獨特的塗鴉式壁畫與模板噴畫，向大眾發聲。他的藝術作品通常帶有政治訊息，或有時看似只為惡搞取樂。

This week, he appears to be running with an animal-themed series — and all the artworks have been shared on his official Instagram page without any caption or context, prompting speculation from observers and art experts alike about what they mean and what might be coming next.

本週，他看似正在創作動物主題的系列作品—這些藝術創作全都被分享在他的官方Instagram頁面上，（但）沒有任何圖說或背景，促使觀察家和藝術專家猜測這些作品有何含義，以及下一個作品會是什麼。

新聞辭典

in succession：片語，接二連三，連續不斷。例句：Buses carrying foreign tourists arrived in succession to a parking lot near the museum.（搭載外國遊客的巴士，接連駛抵博物館附近的停車場。）

be shrouded in secrecy：慣用語，籠罩在謎團中。shroud，動詞，以裹屍布裹屍，覆蓋，掩蔽。例句：The actor’s exact whereabout has been shrouded in secrecy since he decided to step away from show business.（打從該男星決定退出演藝圈以來，他的確切下落便始終成謎。）

distinct：形容詞，其他不同的；明顯清楚的。

