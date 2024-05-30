為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Indian runaway train takes 70-kilometre journey印度失控火車行駛70公里

印度一列貨運火車在沒有司機的情況下行駛70公里。示意圖。（歐新社檔案照）

印度一列貨運火車在沒有司機的情況下行駛70公里。示意圖。（歐新社檔案照）

2024/05/30 05:30

◎孫宇青

Indian Railways said it had ordered an investigation after a runaway freight train loaded with gravel travelled 70 kilometres without a driver.

印度鐵路公司表示，已下令針對一列滿載碎石的失控貨運列車，在沒有司機的情況下行駛70公里一事，展開調查。

Around 50 carriages set off solo, careering from the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, before being brought to a halt by wooden blocks placed on the tracks.

約50節車廂單獨出發，從北部查摩與克什米爾邦急速前往旁遮普邦，接著被鐵軌上的木塊攔住。

The train, running at 100 kilometres per hour, was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

這列時速100公里的火車被人們拍下，影片在社群媒體上爆紅。

The incident happened after the train stopped at a railway station in Jammu for a crew change. It began moving down a slope after the driver and his assistant got off.

這起事件發生於火車停在查謨一個火車站進行列車人員換班期間。司機和他的助手下車後，車子開始沿著斜坡滑動。

All road crossings on the route were closed to prevent accidents.

為防止發生事故，該路線上的所有路口均已關閉。

India has invested huge sums of money to upgrade the network with modern stations and electronic signalling systems.（AFP）

印度已投入鉅資升級鐵路網，包括現代化的車站和電子號誌系統。（法新社）

新聞辭典

runaway：形容詞，失控的；逃跑的。例句：Some people languishes in runaway inflation.（有些人在失控的通貨膨脹中苦苦掙扎。）

career：動詞，（車輛失控地）猛衝、飛奔。例句：The training car careered down a slope and crashed onto the wall.（教練車衝下斜坡、撞上牆壁。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播