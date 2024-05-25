Stolen antique weathervane recovered 40 years later and returned to Vermont被竊古老風向儀40年後尋獲回到佛蒙特州

美國佛蒙特州火車站1983年11月3日失竊的1910年製銅風向儀，近期重見天日。（美聯社）

2024/05/25 05:30

◎周虹汶

An antique copper weathervane that was swiped from a Vermont railway station 40 years ago has been found and was returned to the state last week, the Vermont Agency of Transportation has announced.

佛蒙特州運輸局宣布，40年前從佛蒙特州火車站遭竊的一座古老銅風向儀已被尋獲，並已於上週歸還該州。

The 1910 weathervane is of a steam locomotive and coal tender and was made by W.A. Snow Iron Works Inc. It sat on top of the White River Junction station in Hartford before it was stolen Nov. 3, 1983, the transportation agency said Tuesday. Nearly 40 years later, it was consigned to New York auction house Sotheby’s, officials said.

這座1910年的風向儀是一台蒸汽火車頭加上運煤車，由W.A.白雪鋼鐵廠股份有限公司製造。該運輸局週二說，1983年11月3日失竊以前，它座落於哈特福德鎮白河交匯區車站的頂部。官員說，近40年後，它被託付給紐約拍賣行「蘇富比」。

The organization Arts Loss Register, which has a database of lost, stolen and looted art, antiques and collectibles, confirmed that the piece was the stolen weathervane, so the auction house pulled it from sale, the transportation agency said.

該運輸局說，載有丟失、遭竊和被掠奪的藝術品、古董和收藏品數據庫的「失竊藝術品登錄」組織確認，這件作品是那座被盜的風向儀，因此該拍賣行將其下架。

The state currently owns the White River Junction station. Arts Loss Register worked with the state to return the weathervane last week, the transportation agency said.

該州目前轄有白河交匯區車站。該運輸局說，「失竊藝術品登錄」與州政府合作，上週歸還了風向儀。

新聞辭典

swipe：動詞，指擊打、偷竊、刷卡、手指在螢幕上滑動；名詞，指抨擊、打擊、揮擊。例句：She took a swipe at the company management.（她批評了公司管理。）

consign：動詞，指運送、投遞、托運、交付。The gift has been consigned to you by air.（禮物已空運給你）。

