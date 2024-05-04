中英對照讀新聞》How many ballerinas can dance on tiptoes in one place?多少芭蕾舞者可在同一處踮起腳尖跳舞？

世界最大學生芭蕾舞獎學金比賽「青年美國大獎賽」17日在美國紐約廣場飯店締造353名芭蕾舞者於同一處踮起腳尖集體跳舞的金氏世界紀錄。﹙美聯社﹚

2024/05/04 05:30

◎周虹汶

Hundreds of young dancers in white tutus and tightly coiffed hair gathered in New York’s Plaza Hotel on Wednesday to break the world record for dancing on pointe in one place.

數百名穿著白色芭蕾舞裙並把頭髮緊緊梳理好的年輕舞者週三聚集於紐約廣場酒店，打破了踮腳尖在同一處跳舞的世界紀錄。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The spectacle was organized by Youth America Grand Prix, a ballet scholarship program that is celebrating its 25th anniversary with three nights of performances at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

這場盛會由正在林肯表演藝術中心表演3晚以慶祝成立25週年的芭蕾舞獎學金計畫「青年美國大獎賽」籌劃。

The dancers included students aged 9 to 19 who are competing for scholarships as well as professional dancers who are alums of the program.

該些舞者包括正競逐獎學金的9至19歲的學生，以及做為該計畫前受獎人的專業舞者。

Tchaikovsky music played as the ballerinas stood on tiptoes and switched their weight rapidly from one foot to the other — a step called bourrée — for a full minute.

柴可夫斯基的音樂揚起時，芭蕾舞者踮起腳尖，且迅速將重心從一支腳轉移到另一支——這動作叫插秧步——持續整整一分鐘。

Tina Shi, an adjudicator for Guinness World Records, announced the results: “353, that is a new Guinness world record! Congratulations!”

金氏世界紀錄認證官施蒂娜宣布結果：「353人，這是新的金氏世界紀錄！恭喜！」

新聞辭典

coiffed：形容詞，指有時髦漂亮髮型的、整理過頭髮的。例句：My hair was perfectly coiffed.（我的頭髮精心打理過。）

tiptoe：名詞，指腳尖；動詞，指踮起腳走、躡手躡腳地走。例句：She tiptoed quietly up the stairs.（她踮著腳靜悄悄地走上樓梯。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法