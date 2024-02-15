中英對照讀新聞》Restaurant charges extra 50 dollars to "adults unable to parent their children" 餐廳向「未能管教自家孩子的成年人」額外收取50美元

美國一家餐廳向無法管教孩子的父母收取額外費用，引起客人不滿。示意圖，非事發餐廳。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/02/15 05:30

◎孫宇青

A restaurant in the US is charging some of its customers for their inability to control their children while they dine there.

美國一家餐廳向部分顧客收取費用，原因是他們在內用期間無法控制自己的孩子。

Hidden away at the bottom of its menu, the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant tells its diners of its "adult surcharge," and adds: "No respect, no service."

隱藏在托科亞河畔餐廳菜單底部的一行字，告訴內用的客人這項「成人附加費」，並補充說：「沒有尊重，就沒有服務。」

Kyle Landmann left a review online, and said: "The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children’s behaviour. "My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food and my wife took them outside while I waited and paid the bill."

凱爾‧蘭德曼在網路上留下評論，說：「老闆出面告訴我，由於我孩子的行為，他要在我的帳單上增加50美元。」「在餐點送來以前，我的孩子在看平板，用完餐後，我的妻子把他們帶到外面，而我等著結帳。」

His wife, Lyndsey Landmann said :"The kids were being so good. I even commented halfway through the meal: "I can’t believe how well-behaved they are."

他的妻子琳賽‧蘭德曼說：「孩子們表現良好。我吃到一半甚至說道，『不敢相信他們表現這麼好』。」

Mrs Landmann claimed the owner said their children were "being too loud" and "running around outside".

蘭德曼太太表示，老闆說他們的孩子「太大聲」，並且「在外面跑來跑去」。

新聞辭典

surcharge：名詞或動詞，附加費；額外收費。例句：A surcharge will be made for consultation outside business hours.（辦公時間以外的諮詢服務將收取額外費用。）

well-behaved：形容詞，有禮的、行為端正的。例句：Well-behaved kids would be given more candies at the end of the class.（表現良好的孩子在下課時會拿到更多糖果。）

