中英對照讀新聞》Furry surprise in theft suspect’s pocket: A tiny blue-eyed puppy竊嫌口袋裡毛茸茸的驚喜：一隻藍眼小狗

美國警方在抓獲一名毒販時，在他的口袋裡發現一隻藍眼小狗。（美聯社）

2024/02/12 05:30

◎陳成良

Officers in a Detroit suburb found a furry surprise as they patted down a theft suspect: A tiny blue-eyed puppy, zipped inside the man’s jacket pocket.

底特律郊區的警察為一名盜竊嫌疑人進行拍打檢查，發現一個毛茸茸的驚喜：一隻小巧的藍眼小狗被裝在這名男子的夾克口袋裡。

Roseville police discovered the blue pit bull on Jan. 16 while arresting a man accused of stealing money from a bank customer.

1月16日，羅斯維爾警方在逮捕一名被控偷竊銀行客戶錢財的男子時，發現這隻藍色比特犬。

The palm-sized female, about 5 weeks old, was taken to an animal shelter, where staff nicknamed her Bandit until they learned her name is Frappy, according to Jeff Randazzo, Macomb County’s chief animal control officer. Then she was transferred to foster care before being returned to her 24-year-old owner, once he was released from jail and paid an impound fee.

馬孔布郡首席動物控制官傑夫．蘭達佐表示，這隻巴掌大小、約5週的雌犬，被送到一家動物收容所，工作人員給她取了綽號叫「土匪」，直到他們得知她的名字叫做Frappy。然後，她被轉移到寄養中心，24歲的主人出獄並支付扣押費後，她被送還給主人。

Frappy’s owner is charged with larceny from a person, accused of stealing the customer’s bag containing about $5,200. He was arrested hours later, and his attorney, Robbie Lang, doesn’t believe the dog was in his pocket at the time of the alleged theft. (AP)

Frappy的主人被控盜竊他人財物，偷了顧客裝有約5200美元的包包。幾小時後被捕，他的律師羅比．朗不相信在被指控的盜竊事件發生時，這隻狗在他口袋裡。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

pat down：片語，原意是把某東西輕拍下來，但在警察用語裡面，成為同樣要將不法東西給拍下來的「拍檢查」，拍打並不是真正意義的搜身，只能用手拍打當事人的外衣，以確認衣服裡面有沒有藏有槍械等違禁品。

impound：名詞，扣押；沒收。例句：There’s a standard 30-day impound on undocumented art.（未報關的藝術品將處以30天的扣押。）

