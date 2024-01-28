中英對照讀新聞》Monumental ancient map re-emerges in new Rome museum巨型古代地圖在新的羅馬博物館重現

巨幅大理石「羅馬城市地圖」近期在羅馬新開幕的博物館展出。（路透）

2024/01/28 05:30

◎林家宇

A marble map of ancient Rome, that hasn’t been put on public view for almost 100 years, is getting its very own museum within sight of the Colosseum.

近100年來未在公眾眼前展示的一幅大理石古羅馬地圖，如今有了一座在古羅馬競技場視野可及處的專屬博物館。

The Museum of the Forma Urbis, enclosed within a new archaeological park on one of Rome’s famous seven hills opens on Friday － the latest offering from a city that is eager to broaden its attraction for growing hordes of tourists.

羅馬城市地圖博物館位於著名的羅馬七丘其中一處的新考古學公園內。這項最新的展示顯示出當局渴望擴大吸引持續增長的遊客。

The Forma Urbis was a monumental, highly detailed marble map of ancient Rome carved during the reign of the Emperor Septimius Severus between 203 and 211 AD, engraved onto 150 separate slabs and measuring 18 by 13 metres.

羅馬城市地圖是一幅巨大且精細的古羅馬大理石地圖。雕刻於西元203至211年羅馬皇帝塞提米烏斯．塞維魯斯統治期間，刻鑿在150塊石板之上，寬18公尺、長13公尺。

The huge carving has proved a valuable resource for understanding the layout of ancient Rome, but all the remaining pieces have not been shown together since 1924.

這幅巨大的雕刻是理解古羅馬城佈局的珍貴資源。不過所有剩餘的部分自1924年以後便未完整呈現過。

新聞辭典

monumental：形容詞，巨大的、重大的。例句：Homer’s "The Odyssey" is probably the most monumental work in human history.（荷馬的「奧德賽」可能是人類史上最重要的著作）

horde：名詞，人群。例句：Hordes of tourists have significantly grown since the pandemic was over.（遊客數自疫情大流行結束後顯著成長）

