中英對照讀新聞》Swifties’ enthusiasm for their idol’s tour boosts travel demand in Europe鐵粉對泰勒絲巡演的熱情推升歐洲旅遊需求

泰勒絲的全球巡迴演出帶來龐大的經濟效益。（路透）

2024/01/21 05:30

◎林家宇

Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as ’Swifties’, are spurring massive air travel demand in Europe as they follow their idol’s ’Eras’ tour between May and August, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO said on Tuesday.

西班牙網路旅遊公司eDreams ODIGEO表示，通常被稱為「Swifties」的泰勒絲粉絲們，在追隨偶像5至8月「時代巡演」的同時，大幅推升了歐洲的空中旅遊需求。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Demand for flights to Stockholm around May 17-19, when the star is due to perform, jumped six-fold from the same period a year ago, eDreams said, while demand to fly to Warsaw, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Paris in the days around Swift’s concerts jumped 339%, 176%, 133% and 108%, respectively.

eDreams指出，泰勒絲預計5月17至19日在斯德哥爾摩演出期間，航班需求量比去年同期跳升6倍；華沙、愛丁堡、利物浦和巴黎的航班需求在泰勒絲演唱會前後，分別上升339％、176％、133％和108％。

The Barcelona-based firm said transatlantic demand was rising the most, suggesting strong interest from American Swifties in the European performances.

這間位於巴塞隆納的公司提到，跨大西洋的航班需求上升幅度最甚，顯示出美國泰勒絲粉絲對歐洲演出的強烈興趣。

This unusual pattern reflects Taylor Swift’s influence on the music scene and her substantial economic impact, which had already been observed and measured in the United States.

這種不尋常的模式反映出泰勒絲在音樂領域的影響力，以及對經濟產生的巨大衝擊力。這類現象已在美國受到研究和觀測。

新聞辭典

spur：動詞，刺激、促進。例句：The singer’s retirement spurred his album sales.（這名歌手的引退刺激了專輯銷售量）

substantial：形容詞，龐大的、重大的。例句：This new technology has substantial value for the public.（這項新科技對公眾具有重大價值）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法