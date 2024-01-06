中英對照讀新聞》Unsold Christmas trees are on the menu for elephants and bison at the Berlin Zoo未售出的耶誕樹現身柏林動物園大象和野牛的菜單上

德國柏林動物園一隻亞洲象4日開心享用耶誕樹大餐。（美聯社）

2024/01/06 05:30

◎周虹汶

There’s a bit of post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other tenants at the Berlin Zoo: they can chomp on Christmas trees that didn’t find a home.

柏林動物園的大象和其他房客的菜單上，有一些耶誕節後的菜餚：牠們可以咀嚼沒有找到家的耶誕樹。

The tree treats were unwrapped Thursday in what has become an annual event. Elephants tore off branches with their trunks and either gobbled them or tossed them around their enclosure.

大樹饗宴週四開席，這已成一年一度活動。大象用牠們的象鼻扯下樹枝，吞掉它們或扔到牠們的圍欄四周。

The European bison nestled into the trees before starting to munch on them. And reindeer sniffed and played with the conifers.

歐洲野牛開始咀嚼哪些樹木之前，先窩了進去。馴鹿則是聞來嗅去玩著這些針葉樹。

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations (AP)

該動物園只從選定的供應商取得新鮮、未售出的樹木。它不接受公眾提供的樹木，該些樹木可能含有化學物質或剩餘的裝飾品。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

gobble：動詞，指狼吞虎嚥、雄火雞咯咯叫。例句：The boys gobbled up their food and rushed out to play.（那些男孩們狼吞虎嚥地吃完飯就衝出去玩了。）

tosse：動詞，指隨意扔擲、攪拌食物、頭髮或身體部位向後甩、擲硬幣決定；名詞，指擲、甩、丟硬幣決定、漫不經心或不小心地投擲。例句：She was tossing and turning all night.（她整晚輾轉反側，無法入眠。）

