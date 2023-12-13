中英對照讀新聞》Elon Musk issues warning about ’humanoid robots’ in AI ’age of abundance’ 伊隆‧馬斯克對人工智慧「富足年代」的「類人機器人」發出警告

馬斯克在英國的AI高峰會上談AI的未來。（歐新社）

2023/12/13 05:30

◎管淑平

The owner of X Elon Musk predicted the future with AI would be an "age of abundance" with a "universal high income" instead of a universal basic income but warned of "humanoid robots" that might chase humans.

X公司所有人伊隆‧馬斯克預言，擁有人工智慧的未來會是「富足的年代」，人們「普遍高收入」而非普遍是基本收入，但警告可能會有「類人機器人」追著人類跑。

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO said there would come a point when "no job is needed". Jobs instead would be just for those who wanted one for "personal satisfaction".

這名太空探索科技公司和特斯拉公司執行長說，未來會發展到「不需要工作」，工作只是提供「個人滿足感」。

AI was like "a magic genie" that gives you any wishes you want, Musk added, quipping however that those fairy tales rarely end well.

馬斯克接著說，人工智慧就像「神燈精靈」可實現你的願望，不過他詼諧地說，那些童話故事很少有美好的結局。

Musk cautioned that "we should be quite concerned" about humanoid robots that can follow you anywhere.

馬斯克提醒，「我們應該要相當擔心」能隨時隨地跟著你的類人機器人。

"If a robot can follow you anywhere, what if they get a software update one day, and they’re not so friendly any more?" (AFP)

「如果機器人能到處都跟著你，如果有一天軟體升級，變得不再這麼友善，該怎麼辦？」（法新社）

新聞辭典

abundance：形容詞，豐富的，充足的。例句：We have an abundance of food here.（我們這裡有充足的食物。）

quip：動詞或名詞，俏皮話，詼諧地或俏皮地說話。例句：He made some quips during the interview.（他在這段訪談中有些詼諧的談話。）

