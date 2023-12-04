中英對照讀新聞》Police charge director of Miss Nicaragua pageant with running “beauty queen coup” plot 警方指控尼加拉瓜小姐選美主辦人策劃「選美政變」

23歲尼加拉瓜小姐帕拉西奧絲，11月18日摘下環球小姐后冠。（美聯社）

2023/12/04 05:30

◎陳成良

Nicaraguan police said Friday they want to arrest the director of the Miss Nicaragua pageant, accusing her of intentionally rigging contests so that anti-government beauty queens would win the pageants as part of a plot to overthrow the government.

尼加拉瓜警方週五表示，他們想逮捕尼加拉瓜小姐選美比賽的負責人，指控她蓄意操縱比賽，讓反政府選美皇后贏得選美比賽，這是推翻政府陰謀的一部分。

It all started Nov. 18, when Miss Nicaragua, Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios won the Miss Universe competition. The government of President Daniel Ortega briefly thought it had scored a rare public relations victory, calling her win a moment of “legitimate joy and pride.”

這一切始於11月18日，當時尼加拉瓜小姐、尼加拉瓜的謝尼斯·帕拉西奧絲贏得環球小姐比賽。總統丹尼爾·奧蒂嘉的政府曾短暫認為自己取得罕見的公關勝利，稱她的勝利是「正當的喜悅和驕傲」。

But the tone quickly soured the day after the win when it emerged that Palacios had posted photos of herself on Facebook participating in one of the mass anti-government protests in 2018.

但在獲勝後的第二天，當帕拉西奧絲在臉書上發佈自己參加2018年大規模反政府抗議活動的照片時，氣氛迅速惡化。

The protests were violently repressed, and human rights officials say 355 people were killed by government forces. (AP)

這些抗議活動遭到暴力鎮壓，人權官員表示，有355人被政府軍隊殺害。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

rig：操縱，對…做手腳。例句：He first blamed the referee, and then said that the game was rigged.（他先是責備裁判，接著又說比賽被人動過手腳。）

legitimate︰形容詞，合法的、正當的。例句：He is the legitimate heir to the property.（他是這筆財產的合法繼承人。）

