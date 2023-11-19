中英對照讀新聞》Netflix unveils $70 million restoration of historic Hollywood theater網飛揭幕耗資7000萬美元整修的歷史級好萊塢劇院

擁有百年歷史的埃及劇院在整修後重新對外開放，未來也會持續辦理電影活動。（法新社）

2023/11/19 05:30

◎林家宇

The Egyptian Theatre, a historic movie house that hosted Hollywood’s first film premiere a century ago, will re-open to the public this week after a multi-million-dollar restoration by Netflix

一個世紀以前舉辦好萊塢首場電影首映的歷史級影院埃及劇院，在網飛出資數千萬美元整修後將重新對公眾開放。

The company that pioneered watching movies at home stepped in three years ago to refurbish one of the most famous theaters in Los Angeles. Built during the silent film era, the Egyptian rolled out Hollywood’s first red carpet for the premiere of "Robin Hood" starring Douglas Fairbanks in 1922.

開拓居家觀影的網飛在三年前接手整修這間洛杉磯最有名的劇院之一。埃及劇院是在默片時代所建，在1922年為道格拉斯．費爾班克斯主演的「羅賓漢」首映張開首張好萊塢紅毯。

Netflix said it spent $70 million to restore the theater, preserving its original Egyptian Revival design in the courtyard and inside the building while adding updated sound and projection equipment.

網飛表示，整修劇院花費7000萬美元，在庭院和內部保存了原始的埃及復興風格設計，同時對音效和放映設備進行升級。

"If you had seen the theater over the last couple of years before we were able to get in and do this work, you’d see it was showing every bit of its 100 years," Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in an interview. "To be able to bring it back, and it’s a beautiful movie house, is just an incredible point of pride for us."

網飛共同執行長泰德．薩蘭多斯在訪問中表示，「如果你在我們入主、動工的數年前見過這間劇院，那麼這100年來的每個細節都會呈現在你眼前」、「能夠讓這間美麗的電影院回歸，對我們來說是極大的驕傲」。

新聞辭典

restoration：名詞，修復。例句：Restoration work on Notre Dame de Paris is almost complete.（巴黎聖母院的修復工作近乎完成）

pioneer：動詞，開拓、倡導。例句：His ancestor is perceived as the person who pioneered this area.（他的祖先被視為是開拓這項領域的先驅）

